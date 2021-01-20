Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Richard Mille team joins WEC with all-female crew

shares
comments
Richard Mille team joins WEC with all-female crew
By:

The Richard Mille Racing team will graduate to the FIA World Endurance Championship this year with an all-female crew comprising Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Floersch and Beitske Visser.

Calderon, Floersch and Visser will drive an Oreca 07 run by Signatech under the Richard Mille Racing banner in the LMP2 class, a year after competing as a trio in the European Le Mans Series for the same team.

All three drivers made their Le Mans 24 Hours debuts last year, making Richard Mille the first outfit to field an all-female line-up in the French enduro's prototype ranks since 1991, when Lyn St. James, Desire Wilson and Cathy Muller shared a Spice SE90C.

Richard Mille’s move to the WEC further bolsters an LMP2 class that has already seen a new addition in the form of Realteam, with Belgian squad WRT also eyeing an entry with an Oreca contender. 

Although Jackie Chan DC Racing will no longer remain in the series in 2021, JOTA Sport, the squad that ran its cars, has expanded to a second entry to compensate for its departure.

A full WEC entry list for the six-round 2021 season will be announced on Thursday.

"We are really pleased to continue the Richard Mille Racing Team adventure!," Philippe Sinault, director of Signatech Automobiles said.

"It’s an extremely motivating project as it transcends the sporting dimension by generating a lot of emotion and enthusiasm.

"We are taking a step forward in joining the FIA World Endurance Championship, but we are confident, given the skills and the learning curve of our three drivers.

"There will be some new things to figure out, notably with a new package and an operating balance different from last year’s, given the rule changes in LMP2, but we have great ambitions. We’ve all seen that a great dynamic is developing within the team and that motivates us all the more to go for the best possible results."

Calderon will dovetail her WEC commitments with a second season in Japan’s Super Formula series, where she will remain at the one-car, Honda-powered Drago Corse outfit.

‘I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue with the Richard Mille Racing Team," she said.

"To race in the FIA World Endurance Championship against the best drivers in the world will definitely be another milestone in our careers. This year will bring new challenges. The car will have a bit less power and will run on Goodyear tyres. We will have to explore the car in testing as soon as possible, but the experience we gained last year will benefit us no matter what.’

Visser was not originally due to drive for Richard Mille last year, but was drafted by the outfit after its original signing Katherine Legge was sidelined following a huge crash in testing.

She went on to compete in four of the five ELMS rounds, plus Le Mans, and has now been signed for a full WEC season.

Floersch recently said she's looking for another dual programme in 2021, dovetailing her now-confirmed WEC commitments with a potential second season in FIA Formula 3.

Related video

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin

Previous article

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Tatiana Calderon , Beitske Visser , Sophia Flörsch
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Perez already has some "good ideas" to drive Red Bull forward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez already has some "good ideas" to drive Red Bull forward

Sauber set to extend Ferrari F1 deal despite Renault rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sauber set to extend Ferrari F1 deal despite Renault rumours

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance

Ocon to drive in WRC Rally Monte Carlo with Alpine
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ocon to drive in WRC Rally Monte Carlo with Alpine

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

Richard Mille team joins WEC with all-female crew
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Richard Mille team joins WEC with all-female crew

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Nostalgia

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad after Toyota split
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad after Toyota split

Latest news

Richard Mille team joins WEC with all-female crew
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Richard Mille team joins WEC with all-female crew

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin
WEC WEC / Breaking news

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season

Iron Lynx's all-female Ferrari crew steps up to WEC
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Iron Lynx's all-female Ferrari crew steps up to WEC

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez already has some "good ideas" to drive Red Bull forward

2h
2
Formula 1

Sauber set to extend Ferrari F1 deal despite Renault rumours

4h
3
Formula 1

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance

6h
4
WRC

Ocon to drive in WRC Rally Monte Carlo with Alpine

3h
5
Formula 1

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

1d

Latest news

Richard Mille team joins WEC with all-female crew
WEC

Richard Mille team joins WEC with all-female crew

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin
WEC

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season
WEC

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season

Iron Lynx's all-female Ferrari crew steps up to WEC
WEC

Iron Lynx's all-female Ferrari crew steps up to WEC

Serra replaces Rigon on Ferrari GTE Pro WEC roster
WEC

Serra replaces Rigon on Ferrari GTE Pro WEC roster

Latest videos

WEC: What is a Hypercar? 01:54
WEC
Jan 19, 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar?

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: GR010 HYBRID HYPERCAR 02:37
WEC
Jan 15, 2021

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: GR010 HYBRID HYPERCAR

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme 02:12
WEC
Dec 23, 2020

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications 01:11
WEC
Dec 14, 2020

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar 00:50
WEC
Dec 4, 2020

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.