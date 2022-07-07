Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ferrari WEC hypercar breaks cover at Fiorano test circuit
WEC News

Wadoux targets move up to WEC Hypercar class in 2024

Richard Mille Racing LMP2 driver Lilou Wadoux says she’s targeting a move up to the FIA World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class in 2024.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Wadoux targets move up to WEC Hypercar class in 2024
Listen to this article

Wadoux, 21, stepped up to the WEC this season to join Charles Milesi and Sebastien Ogier in a revamped mixed-gender line-up for the Signatech-run Richard Mille team.

That followed an outing in the Bahrain rookie test at the end of last season, in which she appeared alongside fellow female racers Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell.

  • Watch the WEC 6 Hours of Monza qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply). 

Wadoux has made it clear she sees herself in endurance racing for the long haul, and that her target is to stay in LMP2 next year ahead of a potential top-class graduation in ‘24.

“For the moment, I am very focused on learning a lot this year in LMP2 in WEC, and next year I hope I can stay in LMP2 and get more experience and be faster,” Wadoux said when asked about her future ambitions by Motorsport.com. 

“This year is for learning, and if I can do LMP2 in the WEC next year too, then we will see in two years. I hope [by this time] next year I will be ready for [a step up to Hypercar].”

 

Wadoux’s best result as part of the Richard Mille line-up has been eighth in the second race of the season at Spa in May, followed by ninth in last month’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

Although not a total newcomer to the Circuit de la Sarthe, as she won last year’s Porsche Sprint Challenge support event, she virtually matched fellow rookie Ogier on pace.

Read Also:

Stepping up from the Alpine Europa Cup series, in which she placed third last year, Wadoux admits she has had to deal with many new elements in her rookie WEC season.

“It’s only my first year with my teammates,” she said. “Before this I only did sprint races and it was just me in the car, so it was very different.

“When I knew I would drive in LMP2, I was preparing for that, so I didn’t feel bad in the car [physically], I was ready. But it’s very different from the Alpine.”

 

Wadoux was a relative latecomer to racing, only beginning karting at age 14 and moving up to cars for the time at 17 with a foray into Peugeot one-make racing.

“In fact, at the age of 8 I started playing tennis competitively, until I was about 14 years old,” she explained. “Then I injured my back and had to stop for a year. I went to do rental karting, I liked it, but before that I was watching [motorsport] on TV, but nothing more. 

“When I started, it was fun to drive and then we realised that there was a possibility to make a career. On the whole it went well in the previous categories, I adapted quite quickly and I was lucky enough to meet the right people, and I was able to get there.

“There's a little bit of luck, and a little bit of the fact that everything has gone well so far.”

Wadoux goes into this weekend’s Monza round with a new teammate aboard the #1 Oreca 07-Gibson in the form of Paul-Loup Chatin following Ogier’s decision to stand down for the rest of the season.

Read Also:

Although she has never raced at Monza before, she was able to sample the Italian track in a private test in April.

Additional reporting by Basile Davoine and Benjamin Vinel

shares
comments
Ferrari WEC hypercar breaks cover at Fiorano test circuit
Previous article

Ferrari WEC hypercar breaks cover at Fiorano test circuit
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
TT winner Hickman lands Donington WSBK wildcard Donington Park
World Superbike

TT winner Hickman lands Donington WSBK wildcard

JLOC keen to use Lamborghini factory driver in 2023
Super GT

JLOC keen to use Lamborghini factory driver in 2023

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Richard Mille Racing More from
Richard Mille Racing
Ogier may miss remainder of WEC season after Le Mans debut
WEC

Ogier may miss remainder of WEC season after Le Mans debut

Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Ogier: Decision imminent on third Toyota Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans

Ogier feels he's "not a contender" for Le Mans LMP2 win
Le Mans

Ogier feels he's "not a contender" for Le Mans LMP2 win

Latest news

Wadoux targets move up to WEC Hypercar class in 2024
WEC WEC

Wadoux targets move up to WEC Hypercar class in 2024

Ferrari WEC hypercar breaks cover at Fiorano test circuit
WEC WEC

Ferrari WEC hypercar breaks cover at Fiorano test circuit

WEC sets first Peugeot BoP for Monza debut
WEC WEC

WEC sets first Peugeot BoP for Monza debut

2022 WEC 6 Hours of Monza – How to watch, session timings and more
WEC WEC

2022 WEC 6 Hours of Monza – How to watch, session timings and more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.