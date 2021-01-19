Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin

shares
comments
D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin
By:

Aston Martin customer outfit D’station Racing will contest the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2021 in association with TF Sport.

D’station has campaigned Aston Martin machinery in SUPER GT’s GT300 class for the last two seasons, but is now making the step up to worldwide competition to fulfil team owner Satoshi Hoshino’s long-cherished goal of contesting the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Bronze-rated Hoshino will share the #777 Vantage GTE with team managing director Tomonobu Fujii and a silver driver that is yet to be announced.

It follows the news that D’station is participating in next month’s Asian Le Mans Series with an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 shared by Hoshino, Fujii and Tom Gamble.

“I am very excited to announce our entry for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans,” commented Fujii. “Being able to compete in the FIA WEC has been a major goal for D'station Racing since its inauguration.

“As this project comes to fruition, I recall all the preparation we went through with Aston Martin, AMR, and Tom Ferrier from TF Sport. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for their ongoing support.”

Read Also:

TF Sport has already announced it will continue to field a Vantage GT3 under its own banner in the WEC this year, with Ben Keating anchoring the line-up.

“We are very happy to welcome D’station Racing to WEC," said TF boss Ferrier. "As a fellow partner team of AMR, we know them well and I hope that by us joining forces with them for 2021 in WEC, we will deliver a long and successful relationship for many years to come.”

D’station has yet to announce any plans for the 2021 SUPER GT season. It is understood that the team’s alliance with Pacific Racing in the Japanese series will not continue.

Plans for D'station to run factory Aston driver Nicki Thiim alongside Fujii last season came to naught following the onset of the global health crisis, and the team managed a best finish of fifth place with Kei Cozzolino deputising for Thiim most of the year.

#9 PACIFIC NAC D'station Vantage GT3

#9 PACIFIC NAC D'station Vantage GT3

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season

Previous article

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Tomonobu Fujii , Satoshi Hoshino
Teams D'station Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

The change that could help Red Bull banish its slow start trait
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The change that could help Red Bull banish its slow start trait

Tickford offered to race without income
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford offered to race without income

Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500

New Xfinity team to debut at Daytona with driver Jade Buford
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

New Xfinity team to debut at Daytona with driver Jade Buford

Espargaro “super nervous” ahead of first Honda MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro “super nervous” ahead of first Honda MotoGP test

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

De Silvestro returns to Indy 500 with women-managed team

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin
WEC WEC / Breaking news

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin

Latest news

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin
WEC WEC / Breaking news

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season

Iron Lynx's all-female Ferrari crew steps up to WEC
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Iron Lynx's all-female Ferrari crew steps up to WEC

Serra replaces Rigon on Ferrari GTE Pro WEC roster
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Serra replaces Rigon on Ferrari GTE Pro WEC roster

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

6h
2
Formula 1

The change that could help Red Bull banish its slow start trait

13h
3
Supercars

Tickford offered to race without income

19h
4
NASCAR Cup

Jamie McMurray returns for another shot at the Daytona 500

7h
5
NASCAR XFINITY

New Xfinity team to debut at Daytona with driver Jade Buford

1h

Latest news

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin
WEC

D'station Racing enters WEC with Aston Martin

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season
WEC

Keating moves to TF Sport Aston Martin for 2021 WEC season

Iron Lynx's all-female Ferrari crew steps up to WEC
WEC

Iron Lynx's all-female Ferrari crew steps up to WEC

Serra replaces Rigon on Ferrari GTE Pro WEC roster
WEC

Serra replaces Rigon on Ferrari GTE Pro WEC roster

Realteam steps up to WEC, signs Duval and Nato
WEC

Realteam steps up to WEC, signs Duval and Nato

Latest videos

WEC: What is a Hypercar? 01:54
WEC
8h

WEC: What is a Hypercar?

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: GR010 HYBRID HYPERCAR 02:37
WEC
Jan 15, 2021

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: GR010 HYBRID HYPERCAR

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme 02:12
WEC
Dec 23, 2020

Aston Martin axes factory WEC GTE Pro programme

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications 01:11
WEC
Dec 14, 2020

Peugeot Hypercar technical specifications

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar 00:50
WEC
Dec 4, 2020

WSC: Raul Boesel win the 1987 Championship for Jaguar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.