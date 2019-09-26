Rebellion reveals livery for 2019/20 WEC season

The Swiss squad will use the new silver, red and black scheme from next weekend's Fuji round onwards after revealing its new design on social media.

Rebellion ran its two Gibson-powered R-13 LMP1s in a split two-tone black-and-white livery at Silverstone, with the #1 car running predominantly in white and the #3 car featuring mostly black, but the team said at the time these designs were one-offs.

The #3 car, which Loic Duval, Pipo Derani and Nathanael Berthon took to a podium finish behind the dominant Toyota TS050 Hybrids at the British track, will now not be seen again until next April's penultimate round of the season at Spa.

Norman Nato, Gustavo Menezes and Bruno Senna will continue to pilot the #1 Rebellion after a troubled start to the season at Silverstone.

The trio's fifth-place finish in LMP1 means it heads to Fuji with only a minimal penalty under the new system of success handicaps for the WEC's top class.

Toyota's winning #7 car has been slowed by 1.4s a lap for the Japanese round, while the second-placed #8 machine will lose one second.