WEC / Breaking news

Rebellion reveals livery for 2019/20 WEC season

Rebellion reveals livery for 2019/20 WEC season
By:
Sep 26, 2019, 9:15 AM

Rebellion Racing has revealed its final livery for the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season after using a temporary colour scheme for the opening round at Silverstone.

The Swiss squad will use the new silver, red and black scheme from next weekend's Fuji round onwards after revealing its new design on social media.

Rebellion ran its two Gibson-powered R-13 LMP1s in a split two-tone black-and-white livery at Silverstone, with the #1 car running predominantly in white and the #3 car featuring mostly black, but the team said at the time these designs were one-offs.

The #3 car, which Loic Duval, Pipo Derani and Nathanael Berthon took to a podium finish behind the dominant Toyota TS050 Hybrids at the British track, will now not be seen again until next April's penultimate round of the season at Spa.

Norman Nato, Gustavo Menezes and Bruno Senna will continue to pilot the #1 Rebellion after a troubled start to the season at Silverstone.

Read Also:

The trio's fifth-place finish in LMP1 means it heads to Fuji with only a minimal penalty under the new system of success handicaps for the WEC's top class.

Toyota's winning #7 car has been slowed by 1.4s a lap for the Japanese round, while the second-placed #8 machine will lose one second.

#1 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13 - Gibson: Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes, Norman Nato

#1 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13 - Gibson: Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes, Norman Nato
About this article

Series WEC
Teams Rebellion Racing
Author Jamie Klein

