WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Rebellion back to one car for remaining 2019 races

shares
comments
Rebellion back to one car for remaining 2019 races
By:
Sep 2, 2019, 2:11 PM

Rebellion Racing is set to drop back to a single LMP1 entry for most of the remainder of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The Swiss squad made a last-minute decision to run the second of the two Gibson-powered R-13s that it had originally entered for the new campaign at Silverstone last weekend, with Nathanael Berthon, Pipo Derani and Loic Duval sharing driving duties.

Rebellion indicated at the time of its announcement that it planned to field its #3 car at every race, but with priority given to next year’s Spa 6 Hours and Le Mans 24 Hours.

But team owner Alexandre Pesci told Motorsport.com that the second Rebellion entry will now not be appearing again before next April's Spa event.

That leaves the team with only its #1 entry for the upcoming races at Fuji, Shanghai, Bahrain, Sao Paulo and Sebring, where there are set to be only five LMP1s on the grid, before it returns to full strength for the final two races of the 2019/20 season.

Read Also:

Pesci also downplayed the prospect of any last-minute funding being found to field the #3 car, which was entered on a race-by-race basis at Silverstone, in additional races.

Berthon, who raced for Rebellion in the final three rounds of the 2018/19 season, Derani and Duval finished as the top privateer LMP1 squad in third, albeit a lap down on the dominant hybrid Toyotas after a pair of late penalties for fuel flow infringements.

The trio were not eligible to score drivers' points at Silverstone and their result did not count towards the teams' championship either.

It means Ginetta trio Egor Orudzhev, Ben Hanley and Charlie Robertson lie third in the drivers' standings, despite finishing only fourth at Silverstone, while Team LNT holds second in the teams' classification behind Toyota and ahead of Rebellion.

#3 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13 - Gibson: Nathanael Berthon, Pipo Derani, Loic Duval

#3 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13 - Gibson: Nathanael Berthon, Pipo Derani, Loic Duval

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

Next article
Toyota used team orders three times at Silverstone

Previous article

Toyota used team orders three times at Silverstone
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Teams Rebellion Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Fuji

Fuji

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP1 Starts in
31 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
04:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
08:30
15:30
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
02:30
09:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
07:00
14:00
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
07:30
14:30
Race Sun 6 Oct
04:00
11:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes "now knows how Red Bull felt in 2014-15"

2
Formula 1

McLaren wants 'transparency' on Renault engine issues

12m
3
Formula 1

Red Bull raced pre-France Honda engine at Spa

2h

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race highlights 03:14
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - Hour 1 highlights 02:40
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - Hour 1 highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race start 03:11
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - race start

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - qualifying highlights 02:11
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Silverstone - qualifying highlights

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

Latest news

Rebellion back to one car for remaining 2019 races
WEC

Rebellion back to one car for remaining 2019 races

Toyota used team orders three times at Silverstone
WEC

Toyota used team orders three times at Silverstone

Nato's "stupid mistake" hospitalises Rebellion mechanic
WEC

Nato's "stupid mistake" hospitalises Rebellion mechanic

Silverstone WEC: Toyota survives rain scare to take 1-2
WEC

Silverstone WEC: Toyota survives rain scare to take 1-2

Toyota: Rebellion has pace to win at Silverstone
WEC

Toyota: Rebellion has pace to win at Silverstone

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.