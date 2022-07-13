Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar Next / Peugeot open to supplying customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars
WEC / Monza News

Underdog LMP2 teams Vector, Inter Europol shine at Monza

Two of the FIA World Endurance Championship’s underdog LMP2 teams came away celebrating by far their best results of the season last weekend at Monza.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Underdog LMP2 teams Vector, Inter Europol shine at Monza
Listen to this article

New-for-2022 squad Vector Sport finished third in class on Sunday, marking a major improvement on its previous best finish of 10th, while Inter Europol Competition, which is in its sophomore WEC campaign, equalled its best-ever WEC finish of fourth. 

Read Also:

Vector trio Sebastien Bourdais, Nico Muller and Ryan Cullen were in the lead group throughout the six-hour race, helped by silver-rated Cullen quickly climbing from seventh on the grid to third and astute fuel and tyre management.

In the end the team’s #10 Oreca 07-Gibson was only bested by the class-winning Realteam by WRT car and the #38 JOTA entry, which both benefitted from a penultimate-hour full-course yellow.

Although Vector’s cause was helped by some more fancied runners, including JOTA’s #28 car and United Autosports’ #22 entry, hitting trouble, team boss Gary Holland feels the result was an important statement for his outfit to make.

“We are very pleased with the result considering it’s only our fourth ever WEC race,” said Holland. “I think it validates our inception and also repays, hopefully, some of the faith that the ACO has shown in us as a new team entering WEC and shown the level that we can operate at. 

“I am very pleased that we could take the fight to the teams who have been doing this with these cars for 10 years or so.”

 

Bourdais, who is combining WEC with his Chip Ganassi Racing commitments in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this year, added: “I’m really happy for the guys and it’s a huge reward after a lot of hard work since the beginning of the year for that little group at Vector Sport.

“To finish on the podium against the WRT, JOTA and Premas of the world is a huge achievement for a small group.”

Prior to Monza, the best result achieved by the #34 Inter Europol Oreca of ex-Formula 1 racer Esteban Gutierrez, Alex Brundle and Jakub Smiechowski this year had been 13th in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Polish outfit was likewise among the leading group for much of the latter part of the race, but late fuel-saving meant the team fell an agonising eight seconds shy of what would have been a maiden WEC podium finish.

 

“The step forward we have taken forward this year is clear,” said Brundle, who was also part of the team's 2021 line-up alongside Smiechowski and Renger van der Zande.

“I gave it my all to try and secure the podium position, but we couldn’t quite manage it this time just because the way the race fell, and having to save fuel for the final stint was the real nail in the coffin for our podium ambitions.

“However, it’s also great to help bring home the best result for the team yet in FIA WEC and it’s another good step forwards after a difficult start to the season. All the team members thoroughly deserve this result and much more.”

shares
comments
WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar
Previous article

WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar
Next article

Peugeot open to supplying customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars

Peugeot open to supplying customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
WeatherTech Racing drops down to GTD for rest of IMSA season Lime Rock
IMSA

WeatherTech Racing drops down to GTD for rest of IMSA season

Alpine's Monza win "really important" for WEC title hopes Monza
WEC

Alpine's Monza win "really important" for WEC title hopes

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Inter Europol Competition More from
Inter Europol Competition
Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi in LMP2 return with Inter Europol
European Le Mans

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi in LMP2 return with Inter Europol

Brundle signs two-year WEC deal with Inter Europol
Video Inside
WEC

Brundle signs two-year WEC deal with Inter Europol

Deletraz to fill in for van der Zande at Inter Europol Algarve
WEC

Deletraz to fill in for van der Zande at Inter Europol

Latest news

Peugeot open to supplying customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars
WEC WEC

Peugeot open to supplying customer 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars

Underdog LMP2 teams Vector, Inter Europol shine at Monza
WEC WEC

Underdog LMP2 teams Vector, Inter Europol shine at Monza

WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar
WEC WEC

WEC plans extra European race before Le Mans on 2023 calendar

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes
WEC WEC

Cadillac close to finalising drivers for 2023 WEC, IMSA programmes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.