Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Interlagos
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Sebring
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Spa-Francorchamps
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
WEC / Shanghai / Breaking news

King replaces Ghiotto in Ginetta's line-up for Shanghai

King replaces Ghiotto in Ginetta's line-up for Shanghai
By:
Oct 23, 2019, 9:13 AM

British driver Jordan King will join Ginetta's LMP1 squad for the next round of the FIA World Endurance Championship in Shanghai.

King, who has raced in IndyCar and Formula 2 this year, will replace F2 frontrunner Luca Ghiotto in Team LNT's #5 car line-up alongside Egor Orudzhev and Ben Hanley.

Car #6 will keep an unchanged line-up, with Charlie Robertson, Mike Simpson and Guy Smith.

Ghiotto made a one-off appearance with Ginetta in the previous round at Fuji, and said he was in talks with the team over further outings.

Read Also:

King, eighth in the F2 standings with one round to go, made his WEC debut last year, driving for the Jackie Chan DC Racing LMP2 squad in three events.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to come back to the WEC, and even more delighted that it is in LMP1 with the Ginetta AER," said King.

"I've been watching their efforts closely in the early part of the season and it is very clear that there is massive potential here.

"I hope I can help them to unlock even more of that in Shanghai."

Ginetta chairman Lawrence Tomlinson added: "We're delighted to welcome Jordan to the team.

"His record clearly shows he has speed, and the Ginetta has plenty of that to offer to him. A very quick British driver in a very quick British car on a circuit that should again see the real pace of LMP1 on display.

"We'll be looking to all of our drivers to take the fight to the opposition in China."

The Shanghai event takes places on November 8-10.

Series WEC
Event Shanghai
Drivers Jordan King
Teams Team LNT
Author Pablo Elizalde

Shanghai

Shanghai

8 Nov - 10 Nov
FP1 Starts in
15 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 8 Nov
22:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 8 Nov
02:30
15:30
FP3 Sat 9 Nov
20:50
09:50
Q1 Sat 9 Nov
01:00
14:00
Q2 Sat 9 Nov
01:30
14:30
Race Sun 10 Nov
23:00
12:00
