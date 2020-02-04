WEC
WEC / COTA / Breaking news

Ginetta to skip COTA, leaving only three LMP1s

Ginetta to skip COTA, leaving only three LMP1s
By:
Feb 4, 2020, 2:56 AM

Ginetta will not participate in this month's FIA World Endurance Championship round at the Circuit of the Americas, leaving just three LMP1s on the entry for the Austin, Texas race.

The British marque's pair of AER-powered G60-LT-P1s are absent from the latest version of the entry list for the Lone Star Le Mans race.

No explanation has been forthcoming from Ginetta, although its cars did appear on the entry list issued for the Sebring 1000 Miles issued last week.

It leaves just two Toyota TS050 Hybrids and a sole Rebellion R-13-Gibson on the grid at Austin, marking the lowest top-class car count in WEC history.

Ginetta's absence from the race has been partly counter-balanced by an extra entry in the LMP2 ranks from former regular WEC squad DragonSpeed.

The Elton Julian-led outfit, currently participating in the European Le Mans Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will field a solo Oreca 07 to bring up the size of the class to nine cars, and the grid in total to 30 cars.

Drivers have not been announced, but Ginetta skipping the race frees up DragonSpeed regular Ben Hanley to take part, most likely alongside bronze-rated Henrik Hedman.

Magnussen, Rockenfeller named as Corvette drivers

Corvette Racing has named its drivers for the first of its two one-off WEC outings with the brand-new mid-engined C8.R, Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller.

Both drivers were part of the Corvette programme previously but were dropped for 2019 - Magnussen was replaced in the brand's full-time IMSA line-up by Jordan Taylor, while Audi factory driver Rockenfeller was ruled out of his usual 'third man' role due to a clash between the Le Mans 24 Hours and the DTM.

It remains to be seen if either driver will have any role at Corvette going forward. Motorsport.com has contacted the team for comment.

#4 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fässler

#4 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fässler

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

About this article

Series WEC
Event COTA
Teams Team LNT
Author Jamie Klein

