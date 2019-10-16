WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari has no plans for F8 Tributo GTE

shares
comments
Ferrari has no plans for F8 Tributo GTE
By:
Oct 16, 2019, 9:06 AM

Ferrari says it currently has no plans to build a GTE version of the successor to the 488 road car, the F8 Tributo.

The Italian manufacturer has campaigned its 488 GTE in the FIA World Endurance Championship and elsewhere since 2016, and released an updated ‘Evo’ version for the 2018/19 superseason featuring some aerodynamic upgrades.

While the 488 road car is now reaching the end of its life-cycle, with deliveries of the F8 Tributo expected to commence early in 2020, its GTE and GT3 race versions are set to continue to be used for the foreseeable future.

When contacted by Motorsport.com, a Ferrari spokesperson cited a number of factors for the decision, including the timing of the GTE homologation cycle – a new cycle began this year and is due to end in 2021 – and the similarities between the F8 Tributo road car and its predecessor in certain technical aspects.

While Ferrari is sticking to its 488 for now, WEC GTE Pro rival Porsche has introduced an all-new car, the 911 RSR-19, for the current homologation period, while Corvette has also taken the wraps off the GTE version of its mid-engined C8 road car.

Tommy Milner demonstrated the new C8.R, which will make its race debut in January's Rolex 24 at Daytona, ahead of last weekend's IMSA WeatherSportsCar Championship season finale at Road Atlanta (pictured below).

Read Also:

Tommy Milner, Corvette C8.R

Tommy Milner, Corvette C8.R

Photo by: Chevrolet Racing

Next article
Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer

Previous article

Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Teams AF Corse
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Shanghai

Shanghai

8 Nov - 10 Nov
FP1 Starts in
22 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 8 Nov
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 8 Nov
14:30
15:30
FP3 Sat 9 Nov
08:50
09:50
Q1 Sat 9 Nov
13:00
14:00
Q2 Sat 9 Nov
13:30
14:30
Race Sun 10 Nov
11:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

2
Formula 1

F1 agrees Miami Hard Rock stadium plan for 2021

1h
3
Formula 1

The inside story of how F1 kept the Japanese GP on TV

1h
4
Formula 1

Horner respects Norris for response to Albon move

5
MotoGP

Zarco's three-race MotoGP return announced by LCR

1h

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Race highlights 03:12
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 5 highlights 03:07
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 5 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 3 highlights 03:18
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 3 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 1 highlights 03:06
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - Hour 1 highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - race start 03:17
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Fuji - race start

Latest news

Ferrari has no plans for F8 Tributo GTE
WEC

Ferrari has no plans for F8 Tributo GTE

Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer
IMSA

Doonan: “A lot of work to do” to bring sportscar regs closer

Why Shanghai could be Rebellion’s last chance to win
WEC

Why Shanghai could be Rebellion’s last chance to win

Toyota yet to make a call on Buemi FE/WEC clash
WEC

Toyota yet to make a call on Buemi FE/WEC clash

Vandoorne eyes repeat of Spa, Le Mans cameos
WEC

Vandoorne eyes repeat of Spa, Le Mans cameos

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.