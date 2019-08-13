WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Silverstone / Breaking news

Ginetta announces WEC line-ups for Silverstone

Tickets
shares
comments
Ginetta announces WEC line-ups for Silverstone
By:
Aug 13, 2019, 2:36 PM

Ginetta has announced its driver line-ups for its pair of LMP1 entries for the opening round of the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Silverstone.

The British marque, which has two AER-powered G60-LT-P1s entered for the full season under the ‘Team LNT’ banner, had previously only confirmed factory drivers Charlie Robertson and Mike Simpson for its home race on September 1.

Now it has revealed that Egor Orudzhev and Ben Hanley will partner Robertson in the #5 car, while Chris Dyson and Guy Smith join Simpson in the sister #6 entry.

Both Orudzhev and Hanley have prior LMP1 experience, having contested the 2018/19 WEC superseason with the SMP Racing and DragonSpeed teams respectively, both in BR Engineering BR1s.

Read Also:

Dyson and Smith meanwhile reprise a partnership that began at the 2005 Sebring12 Hours and lasted until 2013, the final season of the American Le Mans Series before it merged with Grand Am to create what is now known as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Ginetta boss Lawrence Tomlinson commented: “We’re really excited to show what the Ginetta can do this season. The mix of experience, consistency and raw speed that we are announcing for Silverstone has a great chance of helping us to show what the car is capable in a field of really quick cars.”

Orudzhev and Smith were among the eight drivers that sampled the Ginetta in last month’s Prologue test at Barcelona, along with Stephane Sarrazin, Luca Ghiotto, Mathias Beche and Stephane Richelmi.

Formula 2 racer Ghiotto set the G60-LT-P1’s fastest time during the test, but was never available for the Silverstone opener as it clashes with the Spa round of his regular series.

Next article
Molina replaces Bird in Ferrari WEC line-up

Previous article

Molina replaces Bird in Ferrari WEC line-up

Next article

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Silverstone Tickets
Drivers Guy Smith , Chris Dyson , Ben Hanley , Egor Orudzhev
Teams Team LNT
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050 01:58
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

WEC Prologue: Highlights 03:05
WEC

WEC Prologue: Highlights

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview 00:59
WEC

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview

Latest news

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone
WEC

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?
WEC

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch
WEC

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar
WEC

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record
WEC

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Aug
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.