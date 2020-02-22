Austin WEC: Rebellion tops FP2 before hitting drama
Rebellion Racing topped second practice for this weekend's Lone Star Le Mans at the Circuit of the Americas, but is in a race against time to make qualifying after blowing an engine.
As was the case during Saturday's earlier FP1 session, Gustavo Menezes set the fastest time aboard the #1 Rebellion R-13, posting an 1m48.804s early on in the two-hour session.
That was enough to top the session by 0.654s ahead of the quicker of the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids, the #8 with Brendon Hartley at the wheel.
But just before the halfway mark of the session, when Bruno Senna was at the wheel, smoke started pouring from the rear of the #1 car, Senna parking up at Turn 5.
The car was promptly recovered and the Rebellion crew began the process of changing the normally-aspirated Gibson engine ahead of qualifying, which begins at 1810 local time.
"I think we should be OK [for qualifying]," commented Rebellion team manager Bart Hayden on the engine change. "It's not the end of the world."
Toyota's #7 car, which is carrying a larger success handicap than the sister car, once again struggled, ending up seventh-fastest overall, behind four of the LMP2 runners.
Mike Conway's best effort aboard the championship-leading car was 2.381s off the pace.
Mercedes Formula E driver Nyck de Vries set the pace in LMP2 with a time only 1.059s slower than Menezes in the Rebellion.
De Vries took the #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca to a blistering time of 1m49.863s, a massive nine tenths faster than the United Autosports Oreca of Filipe Albuquerque.
Gabriel Aubry was third-fastest in the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca, while the Signatech Alpine-branded Oreca of Thomas Laurent was the fourth and final LMP2 runner to outpace the slower of the Toyota LMP1s.
Porsche led the way in GTE Pro courtesy of late session-topper from Michael Christensen, a 2m01.176s, at the wheel of the #92 works 911 RSR-19.
That was sufficient to beat the #95 Aston Martin Vantage of Marco Sorensen by a scant 0.053s, and the #91 Porsche of Gianmaria Bruni by a little over three tenths.
Corvette Racing's solo C8.R ended up sixth-fastest in the hands of Jan Magnussen, within a second of the pace and ahead of the #97 Aston Martin.
Matt Campbell put the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche fastest in GTE Am and fourth overall among the GTE runners, his 2m02.192s beating both GTE Pro class Ferraris.
There were two red flags during the session, the first coming after only 14 minutes when the #95 Aston of Sorensen came to a halt at Turn 8 with a loose left-rear wheel.
The second came with five minutes left on the clock as the #88 Dempsey-Proton Porsche stopped at Turn 2, and the session was not resumed thereafter.
Session results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'48.804
|2
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'49.458
|0.654
|3
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'49.863
|1.059
|4
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.803
|1.999
|5
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'50.838
|2.034
|6
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|1'50.968
|2.164
|7
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'51.185
|2.381
|8
|21
| Henrik Hedman
Ben Hanley
Colin Braun
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.879
|3.075
|9
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.981
|3.177
|10
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.286
|3.482
|11
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'52.493
|3.689
|12
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|1'54.506
|5.702
|13
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|2'01.716
|12.912
|14
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'01.769
|12.965
|15
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|2'02.045
|13.241
|16
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.192
|13.388
|17
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'02.462
|13.658
|18
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'02.583
|13.779
|19
|63
| Jan Magnussen
Mike Rockenfeller
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE PRO
|2'02.597
|13.793
|20
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.634
|13.830
|21
|70
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.706
|13.902
|22
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'02.844
|14.040
|23
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'02.976
|14.172
|24
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
Laurents Hörr
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.016
|14.212
|25
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.477
|14.673
|26
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.526
|14.722
|27
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.654
|14.850
|28
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.827
|15.023
|29
|88
| Bret Curtis
Adrien de Leener
Thomas Preining
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'03.986
|15.182
|30
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'04.333
|15.529
|View full results
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
06:00
08:00
|
|FP2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
10:45
12:45
|
|Q1
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
15:40
17:40
|
|Q2
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
16:10
18:10
|
|Race
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
10:00
12:00
|
