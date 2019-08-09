WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Breaking news

Rebellion reveals drivers for single-car LMP1 team

shares
comments
Rebellion reveals drivers for single-car LMP1 team
By:
Aug 9, 2019, 4:44 PM

Rebellion Racing has revealed its driver line-up for its single-car LMP1 entry in the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season.

The Swiss team's solo Gibson-powered R-13 will be shared by Gustavo Menezes, Bruno Senna and newcomer Norman Nato.

Also present for Rebellion in last month's Prologue test were ex-Formula 1 racer Felipe Nasr and Nathanael Berthon, who ostensibly had a deal in place for the new season.

However, it's understood the contractual situation was complicated by the squad's decision to downsize from two cars to one car for the 2019/20 campaign.

Rebellion CEO Calim Bouhadra told Motorsport.com that a decision on which drivers would race would be based upon performance at the Prologue and how well the drivers gelled with each other, as well as budgetary concerns.

While Menezes and Senna both raced for Rebellion during the 2018/19 season, Nato is a relative newcomer to endurance racing, having raced in Formula 2 as recently as 2017.

He made his first foray into prototypes with the Racing Engineering LMP2 team in the European Le Mans Series in 2018, and while he has not had a full-time ride in 2019, he has made LMP2 cameos in both the ELMS with G-Drive Racing and the WEC with TDS Racing.

Team owner Alexandre Pesci said in a team statement that Nato had "surprised" the team at the Prologue with his performances.

Rebellion, which lodged two entries for the 2019/20 WEC season and ran two cars in Barcelona, has expressed a desire to run both of its R-13s in next year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Its sole R-13 will be one of five LMP1s on the grid for the season opener at Silverstone on September 1, alongside two Ginettas and two Toyotas.

Read Also:

Next article
Jarvis to fill in for di Resta at Fuji WEC round

Previous article

Jarvis to fill in for di Resta at Fuji WEC round

Next article

Aston Martin refreshes WEC GTE Am line-up

Aston Martin refreshes WEC GTE Am line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Bruno Senna , Gustavo Menezes , Norman Nato
Teams Rebellion Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050 01:58
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

WEC Prologue: Highlights 03:05
WEC

WEC Prologue: Highlights

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview 00:59
WEC

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview

Latest news

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone
WEC

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?
WEC

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch
WEC

United had 'no chance' in WEC without Oreca switch

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar
WEC

Oreca in manufacturer talks to make WEC hypercar

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record
WEC

Toyota boss takes aim at Porsche's Nurburgring record

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Aug
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.