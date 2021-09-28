Two more Super2 rounds in 2021

Supercars has confirmed that the combined field of second and third tier cars will be on the undercard for the fourth event of the unprecedented SMP quadruple header on November 19-21.

Their seasons will then conclude at the six-day Bathurst 1000 event in the first week of December.

The Super2/Super3 schedule has undergone a number of changes throughout this season, with the likes of Winton, Perth and the Gold Coast events all being cancelled.

The Winton cancellation left a huge gap in the early part of the calendar, with the season starting at the Mount Panorama 500 in February and then not resuming until a double-header at Townsville in July.

The combined category hasn't raced since that trip to Far North Queensland, which means it will be another four-month gap by the time it gets to Sydney in late November.

“As was the case in 2020, drivers and teams have had a season filled with disruption caused by COVID-19 and we thank them all for persevering through these challenges," said Supercars chief operating officer Shane Howard.

“Over the opening three rounds of 2021, this combined category has delivered memorable door-to-door racing and unearthed some genuine stars of the future.

“We will now begin planning on formats and scheduling for these events and look forward to crowning new champions at Mount Panorama in December.”

Motorsport Australia's director of motorsport and commercial operations Michael Smith confirmed that champions will be crowned in both series despite the changes to the schedule.

“For both 2020 and 2021, we’ve all had to be flexible and adaptable in our approach to every single championship and series and in this case, we are very comfortable in awarding both a Super2 and Super3 Series winner in 2021,” Smith said.

“Full credit must go to the team at Supercars as well as the competitors and teams for committing to make this season happen. Of course, none of it would be possible without the dedicated volunteer officials who will play a key role in delivering events for the remainder of this year.”

Broc Feeney, who has already locked in a main game driver with Triple Eight for 2022, holds a 51-point lead over Tickford's Zak Best in Super2.

Nash Morris leads Super3 with a 42-point buffer over Reef McCarthy.