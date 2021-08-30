Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

The teenager will make a dream move to the main series in 2022 alongside Shane van Gisbergen at the crack Triple Eight squad.

He is just the second new driver to join T8 since its signed Whincup to partner Craig Lowndes ahead of the 2006 season, a move that yielded seven titles for Whincup in the years that followed.

The other is van Gisbergen who joined the team for the 2016 season.

Feeney replaces Whincup as part of major shake-up at Triple Eight that will see Whincup replace Roland Dane in the team boss role.

The reshuffle follows an ownership change earlier this year, Tony Quinn becoming the majority shareholder in the team with a 40 per cent stake.

Despite his main game experience being limited to a single Bathurst 1000 start with Tickford last year, Feeney is well-entrenched in the Triple Eight set-up.

He has raced for the team in both Super2 and GT World Challenge Australia this year and has a long-standing relationship with Dane through his mentor Paul Morris.

Feeney has only spent the last three seasons racing cars after stepping into the Toyota 86 series as a 15-year-old in 2018. That year he was denied entry to the Bathurst round of the championship as he fell 11 days short of the minimum age, 16, to compete at Mount Panorama.

The following season he moved straight into Supercars, winning the third-tier Super3 title in a Paul Morris Motorsport Ford FG Falcon.

Feeney then stepped up to Super2 with Tickford Racing in 2020, as well as finishing 10th at the Bathurst 1000 alongside James Courtney on what was his 18th birthday.

He moved to T8 for the 2021 Super2 season and currently leads the standings by 51 points. He's also set to make a second Great Race start, this time with veteran Russell Ingall in a T8-run wildcard entry.

More to follow