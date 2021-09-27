Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars to resume season under lights
Supercars News

Payne cuts first Supercars laps

By:

Teenage Porsche ace Matt Payne sampled a Supercar for the first time today at an evaluation test at Winton.

Payne cuts first Supercars laps

The Kiwi cut the better part of 80 laps of the Victorian circuit driving a Kelly Grove Racing Nissan Altima.

It was the 18-year-old's first time in an Aussie V8, his limited racing experience so far coming in open-wheelers and Porsches.

The evolution test comes ahead of what is likely to be some Super2 outings later this year as part of Payne's role in the newly-formed Grove Junior Team.

Payne is also the front-runner to race for KGR, which will become Grove Racing at the end of the season, full-time in Supercars next year as Andre Heimgartner's replacement.

That will require an exemption from Motorsport Australia, though, with Payne falling short of the Superlicence requirements.

Speaking about today's test, Payne said the Nissan was "difficult to tame" but a lot of fun to drive.

"Obviously, there’s a bit going on inside of the car," he said.

"It’s very entertaining and pretty difficult to tame but I loved it.

"It’s a bit different to the Porsche; you don’t have to take your hands off the wheel in the Cup Car, but it all seems to have come naturally and I’ve really enjoyed it.

"It was great to not only drive the car, but work with the team. They’re an awesome bunch of guys passionate about their job and I can tell already they want success. Getting to tour the factory was a cool opportunity and to see the facilities first hand was awesome.

"I think we’re starting to work really well with each other and we’re building a good base.

"From now, my focus is on finishing Carrera Cup as best as I can. We’ll see where the next rounds are and get prepared to push as hard as we can."

KGR boss Brenton Grove added: “Matt has fitted in well with the team so far and his ability to pick up the car has been quite impressive.

“It’s really nothing we didn’t expect, hence why he’s in the Grove Junior Team programme.

"The way he has been able to fit in with the team, make the most of every run and improve quite significantly is really encouraging for the future.”

Matt Payne, Kelly Grove Racing
Matt Payne, Kelly Grove Racing
1/3

Photo by: Kelly Grove Racing

Matt Payne, Kelly Grove Racing
Matt Payne, Kelly Grove Racing
2/3

Photo by: Kelly Grove Racing

Matt Payne, Kelly Grove Racing
Matt Payne, Kelly Grove Racing
3/3

Photo by: Kelly Grove Racing

shares
comments
Supercars to resume season under lights

Previous article

Supercars to resume season under lights
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull

16 min
2
Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident

16 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

6 h
4
Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

12 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes "adamant" about pitting after Hamilton ignored first call

16 h
Latest news
Payne cuts first Supercars laps
SUPC

Payne cuts first Supercars laps

0m
Supercars to resume season under lights
SUPC

Supercars to resume season under lights

17m
Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header
SUPC

Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header

Sep 24, 2021
Supercars set to call off Queensland swing
SUPC

Supercars set to call off Queensland swing

Sep 23, 2021
Former Supercars driver accused of drug trafficking
SUPC

Former Supercars driver accused of drug trafficking

Sep 23, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal 00:43
Supercars
Sep 13, 2021

Supercars: Heimgartner signs long-term Brad Jones Racing deal

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop 00:54
Supercars
Sep 3, 2021

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season 00:55
Supercars
Aug 31, 2021

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
Aug 30, 2021

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars to resume season under lights
Supercars

Supercars to resume season under lights

Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header
Supercars

Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Kelly Grove Racing More from
Kelly Grove Racing
Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership
Video Inside
Supercars

Kellys to walk away from Supercars team ownership

Trending Today

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in Russian GP

Mercedes "adamant" about pitting after Hamilton ignored first call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes "adamant" about pitting after Hamilton ignored first call

Norris summoned as McLaren takes blame for tyre call
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris summoned as McLaren takes blame for tyre call

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

Russell shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020

Latest news

Payne cuts first Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

Payne cuts first Supercars laps

Supercars to resume season under lights
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to resume season under lights

Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header
Supercars Supercars

Supercars confirms unprecedented Sydney quadruple header

Supercars set to call off Queensland swing
Supercars Supercars

Supercars set to call off Queensland swing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.