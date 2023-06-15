Subscribe
Triple Eight modifies controversial cool box

Triple Eight has further modified the cooling unit that landed it a double disqualification in Newcastle earlier this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Driver cooling will be a focus for the second time this season in Darwin this weekend with ambient temperatures set to sit in the mid-30s.

The last heat-affected round was the season-opener in Newcastle, where Triple Eight's approach to driver cooling fell foul of the rules.

The team is one of a handful that uses the electric ChillOut cooling system rather than a traditional dry ice system – however that doesn't include a chilled helmet fan.

So the team ran an additional dry ice system to feed Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney's helmets, the placement of which was later deemed illegal and led to both cars, which had finished first and second, being thrown out of the Saturday race.

The team hastily moved the dry ice box on the Saturday night to ensure the cars were legal for Sunday, and the system hasn't been used since as the Melbourne, Perth and Tasmania rounds were in mild-to-cold conditions.

The system has now been added back to the Red Bull Camaros for this weekend, with a more finely-tuned mounting system on the passenger side of the car.

Van Gisbergen traditionally struggles in hot conditions and had issues with burning feet and cabin temperatures in Newcastle.

The Kiwi is still expecting heat issues this weekend, however says the sprint race format should limit the damage.

"Nothing has really changed that much [in terms of cooling], but thankfully they are shorter races," he said.

"So hopefully it is alright. It won't be pleasant, though..."

T8 isn't the only team to make cooling changes for this weekend, with Erebus Motorsport and Grove Racing both adding dry ice radiators for helmet fans to compliment the ChillOut system.

Erebus driver Will Brown and Grove Racing's David Reynolds were both badly affected by heat on the Saturday in Newcastle.

