Mawson set for superlicence reprieve
Joey Mawson looks set to make his Bathurst 1000 debut later this year thanks to an impending reprieve on his superlicence requirements.
The Aussie open-wheel star has been in the frame for a Supercars endurance drive with PremiAir Racing since testing with the team earlier this year.
However he has faced an uphill battle to seal the deal, which would mark his Bathurst 1000 debut, thanks to the strict superlicence requirements put in place by Supercars.
While Motorsport Australia, the governing body and licence issuer, has given Mawson a licence, Supercars initially dug its heels in over its own additional requirements.
Those requirements are to have either made six starts in Super2 or hold gold status in the FIA driver rankings.
Mawson has never raced in the second tier of Supercars, his background mostly in open-wheelers.
He is a German F4 winner and has won the last two Gold Star titles in S5000 since returning to Australia.
Despite that success, he is still categorised as a silver driver by the FIA which means Supercars needs to sign off on his superlicence.
The matter has now been discussed at Supercars Commission level, with indications that the matter will be settled either through the FIA or via a dispensation.
That will leave him free to potentially sign with PremiAir and make his Supercars debut at the Sandown 500 in September, ahead of a Great Race debut the following month, both alongside Tim Slade.
PremiAir has already locked in Dylan O'Keeffe to partner James Golding in its #31 entry.
The enduro seat in the Slade Camaro is one of just two not yet confirmed, the other being the Blanchard Racing Team seat alongside Todd Hazelwood.
2023 Supercars endurance field
|#
|Team
|Primary Driver
|Co-driver
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Nick Percat
|Fabian Coulthard
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Chaz Mostert
|Lee Holdsworth
|3
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Todd Hazelwood
|TBA
|4
|Brad Jones Racing
|Jack Smith
|Jaxon Evans
|8
|Brad Jones Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dale Wood
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Dean Fiore
|96
|Brad Jones Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|5
|Tickford Racing
|James Courtney
|Zak Best*
|6
|Tickford Racing
|Cameron Waters
|James Moffat
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Garry Jacobson*
|56
|Tickford Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Tyler Everingham*
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Will Brown
|Jack Perkins
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|David Russell
|11
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Tony D’Alberto
|17
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|18
|Team 18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Michael Caruso
|20
|Team 18
|Scott Pye
|Warren Luff
|19
|Grove Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Kevin Estre*
|26
|Grove Racing
|David Reynolds
|Garth Tander*
|23
|PremiAir Racing
|Tim Slade
|TBA
|31
|PremiAir Racing
|James Golding
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|34
|Matt Stone Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jayden Ojeda
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Jaylyn Robotham
|88
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|97
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Richie Stanaway
|888
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Craig Lowndes
|Zane Goddard
*Pairings not yet confirmed
Triple Eight modifies controversial cool box
2023 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview
Phillip Island S5000: Mawson storms to race 1 win
Phillip Island S5000: Mawson storms to race 1 win Phillip Island S5000: Mawson storms to race 1 win
Tasman Series field taking shape
Tasman Series field taking shape Tasman Series field taking shape
Percat inks Audi Bathurst 12 Hour deal
Percat inks Audi Bathurst 12 Hour deal Percat inks Audi Bathurst 12 Hour deal
Slade backer locked in for Newcastle
Slade backer locked in for Newcastle Slade backer locked in for Newcastle
PremiAir Racing cuts maiden test short
PremiAir Racing cuts maiden test short PremiAir Racing cuts maiden test short
Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing
Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing Subway, Coke cars for PremiAir Racing
Latest news
Interview: Super Formula's vision for an international future
Interview: Super Formula's vision for an international future Interview: Super Formula's vision for an international future
Supercars VSC test sparks drama
Supercars VSC test sparks drama Supercars VSC test sparks drama
Darwin Supercars: Feeney tops opening practice
Darwin Supercars: Feeney tops opening practice Darwin Supercars: Feeney tops opening practice
2023 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
2023 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.