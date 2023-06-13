Subscribe
Previous / Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed
Supercars / Hidden Valley News

Driver cooling changes for Darwin Supercars

A number of Supercars teams will introduce revised driver cooling systems for this weekend's Darwin Triple Crown.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
026-Reynolds-EV-01-23-MH1_4890

The trek to the Top End will bring driver cooling back into focus for the second time this season, and first since the Newcastle 500 back in March.

While its only a sprint format in Darwin, dry season weather it set to see ambients hanging in the low-30 degree bracket across the weekend.

That's significantly higher than what was seen in Melbourne, Perth and Tasmania.

Driver cooling with the new Gen3 cars was a controversial topic in Newcastle, with Shane van Gisbergen among those to voice concerns over cabin temperatures in the new car.

That was after Triple Eight was ordered to remove, and then allowed to re-fit, additional heat shielding around the exhaust system.

Van Gisbergen was then stripped of a race win when Triple Eight illegally fitted a dry ice radiator to the driver's side of the car to service a helmet fan.

The radiator itself was legal, however its placement triggered a technical infringement punishable by disqualification.

Triple Eight is one of a handful of teams to have done away with the traditional dry ice driver cooling system, which services both the cool suit and provides chilled air to a helmet fan.

T8, Grove Racing and Erebus Motorsport all use the electronic ChillOut system instead, which doesn't provide chilled air to the helmet.

While T8 had the helmet air covered, albeit temporarily illegally, in Newcastle, Groves and Erebus went without, with David Reynolds and Will Brown both struggling in the extreme heat.

In response both teams have implemented their own versions of an additional dry ice system for this weekend, which will operate alongside the ChillOut system.

Reynolds is hoping that the new system, and a new personal training regime using a home sauna, will help him battle the heat better this weekend.

"It's always 30-odd degrees every day [in Darwin], and it's a big contrast because the last couple of rounds have been pretty cold," Reynolds told Motorsport.com.

"And living in Melbourne it's extra cold. But I've been doing all the work in the sauna to try and get me used to it, and we've got the new dry ice helmet fan cooling system, which I haven't had before, so hopefully that brings my temperature down a little bit and makes the cool suit work more effectively."

When asked if he's confident the sauna training will help, Reynolds said: "Even if it brings me up to everyone else I'll be happy, because I suck in the heat.

"I've been tormented by the heat my entire life in racing cars. That's why I didn't mind racing formula cars, because they don't get hot. Formula Ford was nice!

"Hopefully [the sauna] will make a difference."

shares
comments

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

Porsche

Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed Coulthard Porsche deal confirmed

Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race

Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race

Offroad

Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Erebus to auction off sponsorship

Erebus to auction off sponsorship

Supercars

Erebus to auction off sponsorship Erebus to auction off sponsorship

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

Supercars

Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus

Brown adjusting to winning expectations

Brown adjusting to winning expectations

Supercars
Symmons Plains

Brown adjusting to winning expectations Brown adjusting to winning expectations

Latest news

F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world

F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world

eSpt Esports

F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world F1 23 game review: welcome to a new (F1) world

Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay

Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay

Indy IndyCar
Road America

Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar, admits Hunter-Reay

Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project” Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels

The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels

F1 Formula 1

The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe