Title-winning engineer named Supercars technical manager

The newly-created role will see Campbell reporting to new Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess, the pair having worked together last year at Tekno Autosports.

According to the announcement from the series, Little has been given the role "as planning for the next generation Supercar begins", with hybrid technologies widely-tipped to be on their way for 2021.

“Campbell brings with him a wealth of experience, not just within the Supercars paddock, but from around the world working in different categories and manufacturers” Burgess said.

“His expertise will ensure we maintain focus on key technical projects, future technologies and initiatives from within Australia and around the world, as we also look ahead to the next generation.”

Little added: “With the introduction of the Mustang this year the timing is just right for this new challenge in my career.

“I’ve spent a long time working within this great category, it really is the best touring car series in the world. I look forward working with the technical department and the teams.”

Little's CV includes two titles and five Bathurst 1000 crowns as a race engineer, following successful stints with the likes of Stone Brothers Racing, Dick Johnson Racing, and Triple Eight.

This will be his second stint in a technical role within the Supercars organisation, having held the Technical Director role for six months before resigning in 2009.