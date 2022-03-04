Sydney Supercars: Mostert leads Waters in incident-packed FP2

Listen to this article

The 40-minute session got underway on a damp circuit following rain showers earlier in the day, but the majority of the field went out on slick tyres straight out of the box.

Anton de Pasquale and Andre Heimgartner traded the top spot on the timesheets early on, before Waters moved in front with a 1m34.383s flyer - still over a second slower than the time with which de Pasquale topped the opening practice of the weekend.

However, before de Pasquale’s benchmark could be beaten, the session was red-flagged when Jack Smith went off at Turn 2 on a track that was still far from dry, beaching his slick-shod Brad Jones Holden in the run-off area.

When the session resumed after a short interruption, Will Brown immediately broke the 1m34s barrier, going quickest with a time of 1m33.783s.

With less than 20 minutes left in the session, Will Davison set the fastest time of the weekend so far, lapping his Dick Johnson Racing Ford in 1m32.965s.

Mostert then managed to find even more time in the Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden, moving himself four tenths quicker than Davison with a 1m32.535s lap.

Several drivers tried to overhaul Mostert in the final 10 minutes of the session, with Waters coming within a tenth of the WAU driver’s benchmark with a late effort of 1m32.606s.

But a major incident for de Pasquale at Turn 1 with a minute to go in practice effectively ended any chance of Mostert being dethroned, with the race control electing not to restart the session.

That meant the 29-year-old ended the opening day at Sydney on top from Waters, with Brown a strong third for Erebus with his late effort of 1m32.664s.

Team 18’s Scott Pye ended up fourth ahead of David Reynolds, who survived a wild moment at Turn 9/10 sequence to end up fifth for Grove Racing.

Reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen completed just 11 laps in practice, jumping to sixth late on with a time of 1m32.800s.

DJR duo Davison and de Pasquale were seventh and eighth respectively, while Jack le Brocq and Lee Holdsworth completed the top 10.

Van Gisbergen’s Triple Eight teammate and Supercars rookie Broc Feeney ended up nine tenths off the pace in 14th.

