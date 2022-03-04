Tickets Subscribe
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest in opening practice
Supercars / Sydney Practice report

Sydney Supercars: Mostert leads Waters in incident-packed FP2

Chaz Mostert topped second practice for the opening round of the 2022 Supercars season at Sydney Motorsport Park, leading Cam Waters.

Sydney Supercars: Mostert leads Waters in incident-packed FP2
Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

The 40-minute session got underway on a damp circuit following rain showers earlier in the day, but the majority of the field went out on slick tyres straight out of the box.

Anton de Pasquale and Andre Heimgartner traded the top spot on the timesheets early on, before Waters moved in front with a 1m34.383s flyer - still over a second slower than the time with which de Pasquale topped the opening practice of the weekend.

However, before de Pasquale’s benchmark could be beaten, the session was red-flagged when Jack Smith went off at Turn 2 on a track that was still far from dry, beaching his slick-shod Brad Jones Holden in the run-off area.

When the session resumed after a short interruption, Will Brown immediately broke the 1m34s barrier, going quickest with a time of 1m33.783s.

With less than 20 minutes left in the session, Will Davison set the fastest time of the weekend so far, lapping his Dick Johnson Racing Ford in 1m32.965s.

Mostert then managed to find even more time in the Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden, moving himself four tenths quicker than Davison with a 1m32.535s lap.

Several drivers tried to overhaul Mostert in the final 10 minutes of the session, with Waters coming within a tenth of the WAU driver’s benchmark with a late effort of 1m32.606s.

But a major incident for de Pasquale at Turn 1 with a minute to go in practice effectively ended any chance of Mostert being dethroned, with the race control electing not to restart the session.

That meant the 29-year-old ended the opening day at Sydney on top from Waters, with Brown a strong third for Erebus with his late effort of 1m32.664s.

Team 18’s Scott Pye ended up fourth ahead of David Reynolds, who survived a wild moment at Turn 9/10 sequence to end up fifth for Grove Racing.

Reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen completed just 11 laps in practice, jumping to sixth late on with a time of 1m32.800s.

DJR duo Davison and de Pasquale were seventh and eighth respectively, while Jack le Brocq and Lee Holdsworth completed the top 10.

Van Gisbergen’s Triple Eight teammate and Supercars rookie Broc Feeney ended up nine tenths off the pace in 14th.

Results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'32.535  
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'32.605 0.070
3 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 1'32.664 0.128
4 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'32.734 0.198
5 26 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1'32.755 0.219
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'32.800 0.265
7 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'32.965 0.429
8 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1'33.074 0.538
9 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'33.103 0.568
10 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'33.112 0.576
11 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Holden Commodore ZB 1'33.140 0.604
12 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'33.158 0.622
13 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'33.177 0.641
14 88 Broc Feeney Holden Commodore ZB 1'33.448 0.913
15 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'33.494 0.959
16 76 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'33.579 1.043
17 2 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'33.623 1.087
18 5 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1'33.633 1.097
19 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'33.701 1.165
20 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 1'33.867 1.331
21 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'34.033 1.497
22 22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1'34.172 1.637
23 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'34.311 1.776
24 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'34.348 1.812
25 56 Australia Jake Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 1'35.874 3.338
View full results
