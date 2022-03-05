Motorsport Network wins big at Supercars Awards

Listen to this article

For the second year running, Motorsport Network's Australian editor Andrew van Leeuwen led the way in the journalism category.

He took out the Best Supercars News story for his breaking report on the vaccination controversy that rocked the category last year.

David Reynolds ended up benched for two rounds when a vaccination exemption was found to be invalid, news that was initially broken by van Leeuwen via Motorsport.com.

Van Leeuwen was also named Journalist of the Year for a second consecutive season.

Additionally, the Castrol Motorsport News podcast he hosts with fellow journalist Stefan Bartholomaeus won a hotly contested Best Radio Show/Podcast category.

"The Supercars media industry is very competitive and there are some fantastic journalists in the paddock so this is a real honour," said van Leeuwen.

"I'm particularly proud to have now won two Journalist of the Year awards across what have been incredibly challenging seasons due to the pandemic and border closures and so on.

"Hopefully things will be a bit more normal this year and us journos can spend less time writing stories about postponements and more time covering races and breaking non-COVID related news."

Photographer Mark Horsburgh, who covers Supercars for Motorsport Network, won Best On Track Photo, tied for Best Feature Photo and was second in the Photographer of the Year category.

Former Motorsport Network Supercars photographer Dirk Klynsmith was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Holden PR legend Tim 'Plastic' Pemberton.

Full list of award winners

Journalist of the Year

Andrew van Leeuwen, Motorsport Network

Best Supercars News Story

Andrew van Leeuwen, Motorsport Network

Best Supercars Feature Story

Mark Fogarty, Wheels Magazine

Photographer of the Year

Daniel Kalisz

Best On Track Photo

Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Beast Feature Photo

Daniel Kalisz

Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photograhics

Photographer of the Year

Daniel Kalisz

Best Video Production

Tickford Racing

Best Use of Digital Media

Triple Eight Race Engineering

Best Radio Show/Podcast

Castrol Motorsport News

Media Manager of the Year

Mitch Robinson, Tickford Racing

Broadcaster of the Year

Mark Larkham

Publication of the Year

Speedcafe

Hall of Fame Inductees

Dirk Klynsmith

Tim Pemberton