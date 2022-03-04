Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney Practice report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest in opening practice

Anton De Pasquale topped a damp opening practice session of the 2022 Supercars season at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest in opening practice
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The 40-minute session started in wet conditions, the likes of Chaz Mostert, David Reynolds and Will Davison enjoying spells on top as they lapped on grooved rubber.

It was during that wet running the reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen found himself off the road at the last corner.

With a little under 15 minutes van Gisbergen ventured onto a slick tyre, the Kiwi jumping to the top with the first time in the 1m38s bracket.

He and Davison then traded times as van Gisbergen lowered the benchmark to a 1m35s.

With eight minutes to go the times dropped again, Todd Hazelwood going quickest before being topped by Davison's 1m34.962s.

Three minutes from the flag Mostert found his way into the 1m33s, but his time at the top was short-lived, with Mark Winterbottom taking over P1.

It then looked as if Winterbottom would top the session, only for De Pasquale to pull almost two-tenths clear with a 1m33.209s on his final lap.

"Wild," said De Pasquale. "Pretty changeable conditions and lots of rivers and puddles on the track.

"We're pushing hard on a slick tyre. It's a cool way to start the year.

"Whether it means too much going forward we don't know, but we're all trying pretty hard and having a good time. It's good to be back."

Despite missing out on top spot, Winterbottom was in good spirits after the session.

"It was an interesting session," he said. "The rain is going to be around all weekend. But you've got to the opportunistic and when it dried out everyone put slicks on.

"The car was pretty good. We had pretty good test day leading in here but you don't know. It's early days, but I'd rather be there than down the back. Good start to the season."

Mostert ended up third ahead of new teammate Nick Percat, the difference between the Walkinshaw Holdens just 0.15s.

Scott Pye was fifth place in his Team 18 entry followed by David Reynolds, Will Brown and Lee Holdsworth, who returns after a year out of a full-time drive.

Andre Heimgartner was ninth fastest on his debut for Brad Jones Racing, while Triple Eight rookie Broc Feeney rounded out the Top 10.

