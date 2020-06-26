Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

When is the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?

There will be three 130-kilometre sprint races at Sydney Motorsport Park, each requiring a single pitstop during which at least two tyres need to be changed.

Race 1 will start at 1:30pm on Saturday followed by Race 2 at 12:15pm on Sunday and Race 3 at 2:35pm on Sunday.

Saturday 27th June 2020

Race 1: 3:30pm – 4:30pm AEST

Sunday 28th June 2020

Race 2: 12:15pm – 1:25pm AEST

Race 3: 2:35pm – 3:35pm AEST

How can I watch the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

The live Fox Sports coverage for Saturday's Supercars action in Sydney will start at 10:45am AEST, right before the first of two free practice sessions.

On Sunday the telecast will begin at 10:30am before the first of two qualifying sessions.

Can I stream Supercars Sydney SuperSprint?

Qualifying for the Supercars Sydney SuperSprint can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo.

Foxtel Go is part of a regular Foxtel subscription, while Foxtel Now is a standalone service that costs $54 per month including the Sports package.

Kayo is a dedicated sports streaming service with subscriptions starting at $25 per month.