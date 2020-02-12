Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
281 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
295 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Hampton Downs / Breaking news

Supercars won't play New Zealand blame game

shares
comments
Supercars won't play New Zealand blame game
By:
Feb 12, 2020, 10:19 PM

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer says the series won't be drawn into a blame game over the unexpected move of the New Zealand round from Pukekohe to Hampton Downs.

The category had originally planned to stage an Anzac Day weekend event at the Pukekohe circuit, only to find out late last year that the track can't be used on Anzac Day (April 25) itself as per the Auckland Unitary Plan.

That forced a last-minute change of venue, with the Hampton Downs circuit – located 30 kilometres south of Pukekohe – now set to host Supercars for the first time.

While not significant in total distance, the move does shift the race outside of the Auckland local government region and into Waikato – a somewhat awkward move given that Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development provides crucial backing for the race.

It's since been suggested by local news outlet Stuff.co.nz that the Counties Racing Club, which owns Pukekohe, should have been aware that the event would breach the local regulations.

According to the report the CRC was involved in both the most recent changes to the Auckland Unitary Plan back in 2016, and negotiations to move the NZ Supercars round from the back end of the schedule to the new April date – yet failed to mention the Anzac Day motor racing ban.

Supercars boss Seamer, however, is refusing to point fingers.

"We were taken aback at the end of last year around the challenges for the resource consent," said Seamer.

"We weren't aware of it, obviously.

"We haven't got into a finger-pointing thing about whose fault it was, because we've been flat out getting the event up this year. We're not going to go back and do the blame game, because it's not going to change anything.

"We've got to focus on making sure Hampton Downs is a great event. The race track is fantastic, and it's going to kick up some great racing.

"So we have to make sure that what we can control, which is the event around it, that it's world-class as delivers the fans an experience equal to, or better than, Pukekohe."

Seamer added that there's an ongoing process regarding crowd capacity at Hampton Downs, with the venue working to up the resource consent from 20,000 to as much as three times that.

“It’s been updated to 20,000 but we’re working through an increase of that with [the] Waikato [District Council] at the moment," said Seamer.

"The venue is taking care of the resource consent capacities, we're working with the transit authority there to make sure we've got right egress plans in place.

"It's not going to be a problem, they're pretty happy to have the event there and they're doing everything to make sure it's going to be a good event."

Related video

Next article
Bold new look for Davison's 23Red Mustang

Previous article

Bold new look for Davison's 23Red Mustang
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Hampton Downs
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals new helmet colours ahead of Mercedes F1 launch

2h
2
Formula 1

Renault justifies decision behind "no car" launch

3
Formula 1

Tech insight: What's behind new Red Bull nose

4
IndyCar

Bourdais leads test with three hours to go, Palou stars

1h
5
NASCAR Cup

President Trump to attend Sunday's Daytona 500

2h

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Supercars won't play New Zealand blame game
VASC

Supercars won't play New Zealand blame game

Bold new look for Davison's 23Red Mustang
VASC

Bold new look for Davison's 23Red Mustang

Mostert turns first Holden Supercars laps
VASC

Mostert turns first Holden Supercars laps

Penske teases 2020 Mustang livery
VASC

Penske teases 2020 Mustang livery

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery
VASC

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.