Davison set for new Supercars enduro partner

Motorsport.com understands that the Will Davison/Alex Davison combo won't continue for a third consecutive year in the 23Red Racing Mustang.

Instead Will Davison will have a new partner for the long-distance races, that job expected to go to Alex Rullo.

A deal would reunite the 19-year-old with 23Red Racing owner Phil Munday, who was a key backer of the LD Motorsport squad during Rullo's rookie full-time campaign at the tender age of 16 in 2017.

Munday went on to purchase an LD Motorsport Racing Entitlements Contract at the end of that season to establish the 23Red Racing squad.

Rullo made his first enduro starts as part of that 2017 campaign, partnered by none other than Alex Davison.

Rullo then spent the next two seasons on the Nissan Motorsport/Kelly Racing roster, driving alongside Simona de Silvestro at the endurance races.

This would be be his fourth enduro campaign.

The Davison brothers, meanwhile, have spent four of the past six endurance seasons as co-drivers.

They first teamed up at Erebus Motorsport for the 2014 and 2015 long-distance races, the former providing a fourth places finish at the Bathurst 1000 – their best as a combo.

They then reunited for the 2018 enduros after Will Davison joined 23Red, the second stint yielding a best Bathurst finish of 10th last season.

The Davison/Rullo pairing would form part of a four-car Tickford line-up that will also include Cam Waters/Michael Caruso in the #6 Monster Energy Mustang.

James Moffat is expected to stay and likely to partner new signing Jack Le Brocq.

The entire eight-driver Tickford line-up is expected to be unveiled ahead of next week's pre-season test at The Bend.