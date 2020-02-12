Bold new look for Davison's 23Red Mustang

The Phil Munday-owned outfit has switched to a more predominately red colour scheme for 2020, with additional black-coloured GT stripes featuring prominently on the hood.

The new livery is a departure from the red-and-white design 23Red Racing ran in its first two seasons in Supercars across 2018-19.

Will Davison will once again drive 23Red Racing’s Mustang in 2020, with the car to continue as part of Tickford Racing's four-pronged attack.

“I’m loving the look of the Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang,” said Davison.

“It’s a simple scheme that screams Milwaukee Tools, and the GT stripe gives it a classic Mustang look. In the flesh I think it’ll be one of the best looking cars on the grid, now our job is to make it the fastest.”

23Red Racing enjoyed a strong run in the 2019 season, with Davison scoring podium finishes at Ipswich and The Bend, and finishing eighth in the drivers’ championship.

“Certainly 2019 was a very strong year for us, a strong year for the whole Tickford team," Davison said.

"So everyone in the team is really motivated to take another step forward in 2020. Undoubtedly I want to get that win for Phil.

"We came close a few times last year and just couldn’t make it happen, but if we can build on 2019 and make the progress we’ve been working so hard on, I really think we can get to that top step this season.”

Earlier today, DJR Team Penske provided a first glimpse of its own Mustang to announce a new sponsorship deal with Australian tyre retailer Beaurepaires.

Related video