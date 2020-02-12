Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hampton Downs
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
15 May
-
17 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
281 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
04 Dec
-
06 Dec
Next event in
295 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Bold new look for Davison's 23Red Mustang

shares
comments
Slider
List

Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020

Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020
1/4

Photo by: Milwaukee Racing

Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020

Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020
2/4

Photo by: Milwaukee Racing

Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020

Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020
3/4

Photo by: Milwaukee Racing

Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020

Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020
4/4

Photo by: Milwaukee Racing

By:
Feb 12, 2020, 8:00 AM

23Red Racing has unveiled a brand new livery for its Ford Mustang on the eve of the 2020 Supercars season.

The Phil Munday-owned outfit has switched to a more predominately red colour scheme for 2020, with additional black-coloured GT stripes featuring prominently on the hood.

The new livery is a departure from the red-and-white design 23Red Racing ran in its first two seasons in Supercars across 2018-19.

Will Davison will once again drive 23Red Racing’s Mustang in 2020, with the car to continue as part of Tickford Racing's four-pronged attack.

“I’m loving the look of the Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang,” said Davison.

“It’s a simple scheme that screams Milwaukee Tools, and the GT stripe gives it a classic Mustang look. In the flesh I think it’ll be one of the best looking cars on the grid, now our job is to make it the fastest.”

All the latest from the Supercars launch seaon:

23Red Racing enjoyed a strong run in the 2019 season, with Davison scoring podium finishes at Ipswich and The Bend, and finishing eighth in the drivers’ championship.

“Certainly 2019 was a very strong year for us, a strong year for the whole Tickford team," Davison said.

"So everyone in the team is really motivated to take another step forward in 2020. Undoubtedly I want to get that win for Phil.

"We came close a few times last year and just couldn’t make it happen, but if we can build on 2019 and make the progress we’ve been working so hard on, I really think we can get to that top step this season.”

Earlier today, DJR Team Penske provided a first glimpse of its own Mustang to announce a new sponsorship deal with Australian tyre retailer Beaurepaires.

Related video

Next article
Mostert turns first Holden Supercars laps

Previous article

Mostert turns first Holden Supercars laps
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Will Davison
Teams 23Red Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull shows off its 2020 F1 car

8m
2
Formula 1

Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000

3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon April date for Chinese GP

37m
4
Formula 1

Gallery: Ferrari’s new SF1000 from all angles

5
Formula 1

Ferrari's 2020 F1 car breaks cover

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Bold new look for Davison's 23Red Mustang
VASC

Bold new look for Davison's 23Red Mustang

Mostert turns first Holden Supercars laps
VASC

Mostert turns first Holden Supercars laps

Penske teases 2020 Mustang livery
VASC

Penske teases 2020 Mustang livery

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery
VASC

First look: The 2020 Penrite Erebus livery

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars
VASC

Team 18 brings new sponsor DeWalt to Supercars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.