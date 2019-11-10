Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Race 3 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty

shares
comments
DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty
By:
Nov 10, 2019, 1:01 AM

DJR Team Penske has responded to the raft of penalties handed down by the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport due to an engine breach at the Bathurst 1000.

Post-weekend technical checks have revealed that the engine Scott McLaughlin used to take pole for the Great Race, with a record-breaking Shootout time, exceeded the valve lift allowed by the regulations.

McLaughlin has been stripped of his Bathurst pole, relegated to the back of the grid for the Sandown 500, and the team has been fined $30,000.

The team has now responded to the breach, apologising to race winners McLaughlin and Premat and reiterating that stewards found no evidence that there'd been a performance advantage.

"The engines used for the Bathurst 1000 race, in both car #17 and car #12, have passed all post-race inspections," read a DJRTP statement.

"The engine in question experienced a mechanical problem during practice and qualifying. Following the Top 10 Shootout, we were granted permission by the Head of Motorsport to change the engine prior to the race.

"We are confident that the build sheet for this engine indicated that it left our engine provider with measurements that were well under the allowable maximum valve lift stated within the Virgin Australia Supercars Engine Specification Document. It was also confirmed by Supercars that the control camshaft, rockers and all other components and measurements used in the engine were the ones permitted within our Engine Specifications Document.

"The steward’s report confirmed that there was clearly no intent from our team to circumvent the rules and there was no evidence that we benefited from any performance advantage as the engine passed the Supercars power tests on their dynamometer post-event, returning results that did not exceed the Accumulated Power Number nor the Engine Power Weighted Average Number.

"As the lift now measures a few thousandths of an inch high on a few valves, we can only conclude that either the engine wasn’t measured properly when it was initially assembled or the damage that occurred in the engine contributed to a change to the maximum valve lift in the forward cylinders.

"We apologize to Scott, Alex, our partners and our supporters, and we will continue to focus on winning our second consecutive Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

"The team will be making no further comment at this time."

Next article
McLaughlin stripped of Bathurst pole for engine breach

Previous article

McLaughlin stripped of Bathurst pole for engine breach
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Alexandre Prémat , Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Sandown

Sandown

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Race 3 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday
Wed 6 Nov
Thu 7 Nov
10:12
02:12
Practice 1
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
18:35
10:35
Practice 2
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
20:30
12:30
Practice 3
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
23:10
15:10
Practice 4
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
18:40
10:40
Qualifying
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
20:25
12:25
Race 1
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
22:25
14:25
Race 2
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
01:20
17:20
Race 3
Sat 9 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
21:25
13:25
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?

2
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace fined by NASCAR for intentional spin

3
General

Driver uninjured in wild Sandown Toyota crash

55m
4
Supercars

Tributes flow for legendary commentator Mike Raymond

5
MotoGP

Marquez outlines requests for 2020 Honda

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty
VASC

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty

McLaughlin stripped of Bathurst pole for engine breach
VASC

McLaughlin stripped of Bathurst pole for engine breach

Sandown 500: Pye tops warm-up
VASC

Sandown 500: Pye tops warm-up

De Pasquale penalty was wrong, admits Supercars DSA
VASC

De Pasquale penalty was wrong, admits Supercars DSA

Sandown 500: Heat win hands pole to Whincup/Lowndes
VASC

Sandown 500: Heat win hands pole to Whincup/Lowndes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.