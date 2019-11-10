Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Sandown / Race report

Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals title as Whincup/Lowndes win

shares
comments
Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals title as Whincup/Lowndes win
By:
Nov 10, 2019, 6:18 AM

Scott McLaughlin has been crowned the 2019 Supercars Champion, as Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes won the Sandown 500 in dramatic circumstances.

McLaughlin and co-driver Alex Premat only needed to finish the race for the Kiwi to claim the 2019 title, a layer of complication added to that task when the #17 was busted to the back of the grid over the Bathurst 1000 engine controversy.

It wasn't exactly a straightforward race for the pair, their afternoon including a 15-second penalty for a pitlane infringement, however 9th place was enough to secure McLaughlin his second-consecutive crown.

As for the race, Whincup and Lowndes prevailed thanks to late drama for their teammates Shane van Gisbergen and Craig Lowndes.

The #97 Red Bull Holden had been set to complete a remarkable comeback from 24th on the grid, a fine opening pair of stints from Tander setting up a sure victory.

However a broken damper with 10 laps required a heartbreaking two-lap stint in the pits, opening the door for Whincup and Lowndes to snatch the win.

It's a fifth Sandown 500 win for Whincup and a sixth for Lowndes, the pair now on 117 and 110 career victories respectively. 

Lowndes faced little trouble over the first stint of the race, the veteran quickly settling into a comfortable lead over fellow front-row starter Bryce Fullwood. 

Behind the top two there were some unusual names right in early contention, Jake Kostecki creating a stir with a forceful pass on Luke Youlden for third place at Turn 9 on the third lap.

The wildcard car's stint in third was brief, Thomas Randle passing the family-run entry into Turn 1 several laps later. 

At the other end of the field Garth Tander made a brilliant start from the back row, working his way into 13th by Lap 10 and into the Top 10 by Lap 20.

Running deeper into the first stint than most, a Lap 32 shunt between Youlden and Dale Wood was perfectly timed for Tander. The subsequent Safety Car opened the door for him to dive into the lane and emerge in fifth place.

Tander continued his charge when the race went green on Lap 36, swiftly clearing the likes of Fullwood and Randle to end up running second, a little over 5s behind teammate Lowndes.

The gap got as low as 2s before Lowndes pitted on Lap 56 to hand over to Whincup, Tander continuing as the race leader for another 16 laps before making his second stop.

At that point van Gisbergen took over the #97, resuming a little over 20s behind his teammate.

The Kiwi was able to close back to around 13s over that third stint, the deficit more like 10s after the Red Bulls made their next round of stops on Laps 94 (Whincup) and 106 (van Gisbergen).

It only got closer from there, van Gisbergen closing to within a second as the laps ticked down to the final round of stops. 

By Lap 134 van Gisbergen was right on Whincup's gearbox, the lead changing hands a couple of corners before the #888 dived into the lane.

Van Gisbergen stayed out for three more laps before making his final stop, emerging with a whopping 8s lead.

From there the comeback looked complete, van Gisbergen only needing to cruise to the chequered flag. But a broken right-rear damper put paid to that, the Kiwi forced into the lane for lengthy repairs with just 10 laps to go.

That handed victory to the #888, Whincup and Lowndes sealing the Enduro Cup title in the process. 

"Obviously commiserations to #97, they did a great job today, but at the same time we've been on the receiving end of that one as well many times," said Whincup. 

"Big thanks to [Lowndes], he's done an amazing job all season of endurance. It's great to be in victory lane."

Chaz Mostert and James Moffat worked their way up to second place, albeit 20s down the road from the winners. The result was a fitting one, helping Moffat celebrate his father Allan's 80th birthday. 

There were two Tickford Mustangs on the podium thanks to van Gisbergen's late drama, Lee Holdsworth and Randle finishing third – ending a 2045-day podium drought for Holdsworth.

Fabian Coulthard/Tony D'Alberto finished fourth, ahead of Scott Pye/Warren Luff and Will and Alex Davison.

James Courtney/Jack Perkins made it two Walkinshaw Holdens in the Top 10 with seventh, while Andre Heimgartner/Fullwood slipped back to eighth, their race including a 15-second penalty for speeding in pitlane. 

The McLaughlin/Premat car, meanwhile, never looked in the running for a top result. 

Left at the back of the grid as part of the Bathurst engine breach, Premat was unable to follow Tander through the field in the first stint. 

The Frenchman never climbed higher than the mid-teens, before the car was hit with a 15-second time penalty when it was dropped with the fuel hose still attached during the first stop.

That meant McLaughlin started his stint down in 20th, slowing working his way up to ninth to wrap up the 2019 title.

Jake and Brodie Kosteckis, meanwhile, finished down in 16th after an action-packed afternoon. 

From that fast start to the race there were a number of run-ins, including Jake helping Michael Caruso into the Turn 4 wall.

Caruso's co-driver responded by calling the pair "dumb" on TV, Brodie letting his middle finger do the talking while lapping a wounded Monster Mustang later in the race.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 888 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes 		Holden Commodore ZB  
2 55 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia James Moffat 		Ford Mustang GT 20.631
3 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Australia Thomas Randle 		Ford Mustang GT 24.255
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Tony D'Alberto 		Ford Mustang GT 28.935
5 2 Australia Scott Pye
Australia Warren Luff 		Holden Commodore ZB 40.091
6 23 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison 		Ford Mustang GT 41.341
7 22 Australia James Courtney
Jack Perkins 		Holden Commodore ZB 42.735
8 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Bryce Fullwood 		Nissan Altima 45.141
9 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
France Alexandre Prémat 		Ford Mustang GT 46.896
10 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Will Brown 		Holden Commodore ZB 52.911
11 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Tim Blanchard 		Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
New Zealand Steven Richards 		Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
13 14 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Ash Walsh 		Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
14 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
New Zealand Chris Pither 		Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
15 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Australia Alex Rullo 		Nissan Altima 1 lap
16 56 Brodie Kostecki
Australia Jake Kostecki 		Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
17 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander 		Holden Commodore ZB 2 laps
18 21 Australia Macauley Jones
Australia Dean Canto 		Holden Commodore ZB 2 laps
19 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Jonathon Webb 		Holden Commodore ZB 2 laps
20 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
United States Jack Smith 		Holden Commodore ZB 13 laps
21 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia Michael Caruso 		Ford Mustang GT 16 laps
22 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Australia Dale Wood 		Nissan Altima 33 laps
  34 Australia James Golding
Richard Muscat 		Holden Commodore ZB  
  3 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dean Fiore 		Nissan Altima  
  9 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden 		Holden Commodore ZB  
View full results
Next article
DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty

Previous article

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Sub-event Race 3
Drivers Craig Lowndes , Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Sandown

Sandown

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday
Wed 6 Nov
Thu 7 Nov
07:12
02:12
Practice 1
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
15:35
10:35
Practice 2
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
17:30
12:30
Practice 3
Thu 7 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
20:10
15:10
Practice 4
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
15:40
10:40
Qualifying
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
17:25
12:25
Race 1
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
19:25
14:25
Race 2
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
22:20
17:20
Race 3
Sat 9 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
18:25
13:25
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?

2
MotoGP

Marquez outlines requests for 2020 Honda

3
General

Driver uninjured in wild Sandown Toyota crash

4
Formula 1

Wolff vows to handle Bottas contracts "better" in future

5
Supercars

McLaughlin stripped of Bathurst pole for engine breach

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals title as Whincup/Lowndes win
VASC

Sandown 500: McLaughlin seals title as Whincup/Lowndes win

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty
VASC

DJR Team Penske responds to Bathurst engine penalty

McLaughlin stripped of Bathurst pole for engine breach
VASC

McLaughlin stripped of Bathurst pole for engine breach

Sandown 500: Pye tops warm-up
VASC

Sandown 500: Pye tops warm-up

De Pasquale penalty was wrong, admits Supercars DSA
VASC

De Pasquale penalty was wrong, admits Supercars DSA

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.