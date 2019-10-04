Le Mans-winning engineer returns to Triple Eight

Moore, who was Craig Lowndes' race engineer at T8 until 2014, has spent the past five years in Germany working on Porsche's LMP1 programme.

There he helped engineer both the Le Mans triumph and World Championship win in 2016, as well as leading the development on the new 911 RSR.

Moore is now heading back to his native Australia, returning to Triple Eight as Technical Director, overseeing the Supercars, Super2 and GT programmes.

"I'm looking forward to the tough battles on track and tight championship fights as we have seen in Supercars over the years,” Moore said.

“It is one of the best series for close racing and it is difficult to beat the passion of the fans in Supercars.

“Triple Eight had been my home for many years and a lot of the faces are the same, so it’s like returning back to the family after an extended stay away.

“Being the Technical Director means I will be responsible for guiding the engineering group to come up with the best racing car possible given the regulations and other constraints. It’s a big responsibility to take on but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Moore isn't the only ex-T8 employee returning from a stint in Europe, with Tony Price Brisbane-bound after working on Hyundai's World Rally Championship programme and Toyota's LMP1 programme.

He'll return to T8's subassembly department next week.

T8 boss Roland Dane is expecting both Moore and Price to bring valuable overseas experience back to the squad.

“It’s a credit to both Triple Eight and Supercars, as a globally recognised category, that two employees were able to carve such very successful careers with two of the highest profile manufacturers in the world," said Dane.

"Supercars is held in high regard around the globe for producing talented racing professionals and both Jeromy and Tony will return to the sport with plenty to teach us.

“World-class engineering is at the heart of Triple Eight’s business model and Jeromy is absolutely the right person to lead our engineering team thanks to not only his passion and competitiveness, but also his intimate knowledge of the way we work, our mentality and our drive to win.

"He and Tony both have exceptional attention to detail and dedication, which is what made them so valuable and successful on the world stage.”