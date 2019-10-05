Supercars makes late Bathurst practice tweak

Changes to this year's timetable included splitting the traditional hour-long Saturday practice into two 30-minute sessions, an early one for primary drivers and a later one restricted to co-drivers.

However based on the response from teams, Supercars has opted to open the seventh and final session to all drivers.

The decision means primary drivers qualified for the Top 10 Shootout will have the opportunity for a final hit-out before the single-lap dash, rather than being restricted to the 9:40am session.

It will also be a 'hot' session, with crews able to practice pitstops and driver changes.

2019 Bathurst 1000 schedule - All times local (AEDT)

Thursday October 10

07:20-07:40 Toyota 86 – Practice 1

07:50-08:10 Touring Car Masters – Practice

08:20-08:40 SuperUtes – Practice 1

08:50-09:40 Carrera Cup – Practice

09:55-10:55 Supercars – Practice 1

11:05-11:25 Toyota 86 – Practice 2

12:45-13:45 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers only)

13:55-14:15 SuperUtes – Practice 2

14:25-15:05 Super2 – Practice 1

15:15-15:35 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying

15:50-16:50 Supercars – Practice 3

17:05-17:35 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

Friday October 11

07:20-07:40 SuperUtes – Qualifying

07:50-08:10 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

08:25-09:25 Supercars – Practice 4 (co-drivers only)

09:40-10:00 Toyota 86 – Qualifying

10:10-10:50 Super2 – Practice 2

11:05-12:05 Supercars – Practice 5

13:40-14:25 Carrera Cup – Race 1

14:40-15:10 Super2 – Qualifying

15:25-15:45 SuperUtes – Race 1

16:00-16:40 Supercars – Qualifying

16:55-17:15 Touring Car Masters – Race 1

Saturday October 12

08:00-08:20 Toyota 86 – Race 1

08:30-08:55 SuperUtes – Race 2

09:05-09:20 Super2 – Warm-up

09:35-10:05 Supercars – Practice 6

10:15-10:40 Toyota 86 – Race 2

12:10-12:30 SuperUtes – Race 3

12:45-13:15 Practice 7 – Practice 7

13:25-13:45 Touring Car Masters – Race 2

13:55-14:20 Carrera Cup – Race 2

15:00-16:42 Super2 – Race

17:05-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday October 13

07:45-08:05 Toyota 86 – Race 3

08:20-08:40 Supercars – Warm-up

08:55-09:15 Touring Car Masters – Race 3

10:05-10:30 Carrera Cup – Race 3

11:30 Supercars – 2019 Bathurst 1000