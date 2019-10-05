Supercars makes late Bathurst practice tweak
Supercars has made a late tweak to the Bathurst 1000 schedule, opening up the final practice session to all drivers.
Changes to this year's timetable included splitting the traditional hour-long Saturday practice into two 30-minute sessions, an early one for primary drivers and a later one restricted to co-drivers.
However based on the response from teams, Supercars has opted to open the seventh and final session to all drivers.
The decision means primary drivers qualified for the Top 10 Shootout will have the opportunity for a final hit-out before the single-lap dash, rather than being restricted to the 9:40am session.
It will also be a 'hot' session, with crews able to practice pitstops and driver changes.
2019 Bathurst 1000 schedule - All times local (AEDT)
Thursday October 10
07:20-07:40 Toyota 86 – Practice 1
07:50-08:10 Touring Car Masters – Practice
08:20-08:40 SuperUtes – Practice 1
08:50-09:40 Carrera Cup – Practice
09:55-10:55 Supercars – Practice 1
11:05-11:25 Toyota 86 – Practice 2
12:45-13:45 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers only)
13:55-14:15 SuperUtes – Practice 2
14:25-15:05 Super2 – Practice 1
15:15-15:35 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying
15:50-16:50 Supercars – Practice 3
17:05-17:35 Carrera Cup – Qualifying
Friday October 11
07:20-07:40 SuperUtes – Qualifying
07:50-08:10 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race
08:25-09:25 Supercars – Practice 4 (co-drivers only)
09:40-10:00 Toyota 86 – Qualifying
10:10-10:50 Super2 – Practice 2
11:05-12:05 Supercars – Practice 5
13:40-14:25 Carrera Cup – Race 1
14:40-15:10 Super2 – Qualifying
15:25-15:45 SuperUtes – Race 1
16:00-16:40 Supercars – Qualifying
16:55-17:15 Touring Car Masters – Race 1
Saturday October 12
08:00-08:20 Toyota 86 – Race 1
08:30-08:55 SuperUtes – Race 2
09:05-09:20 Super2 – Warm-up
09:35-10:05 Supercars – Practice 6
10:15-10:40 Toyota 86 – Race 2
12:10-12:30 SuperUtes – Race 3
12:45-13:15 Practice 7 – Practice 7
13:25-13:45 Touring Car Masters – Race 2
13:55-14:20 Carrera Cup – Race 2
15:00-16:42 Super2 – Race
17:05-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout
Sunday October 13
07:45-08:05 Toyota 86 – Race 3
08:20-08:40 Supercars – Warm-up
08:55-09:15 Touring Car Masters – Race 3
10:05-10:30 Carrera Cup – Race 3
11:30 Supercars – 2019 Bathurst 1000
