Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

New major backer for Walkinshaw Supercars squad

shares
comments
New major backer for Walkinshaw Supercars squad
By:
Oct 4, 2019, 12:01 AM

Walkinshaw Andretti United has secured a new major backer for the remainder of the 2019 Supercars season.

The team was unexpectedly left without a naming rights sponsor when fuel wholesaler Mega Limited – signed to a multi-year deal – was put into receivership at the end of August.

The void was temporarily filled by long-time backer Mobil 1 at Pukekohe last month, as the team looked for a more permanent replacement.

That's now been achieved, WAU confirming that the Winning Group will back the team for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Two of the group's brands will be split across the two WAU Holdens, Scott Pye's car to run Winning Appliances artwork and James Courtney's sporting Appliances Online colours.

The new liveries will debut at next week's Bathurst 1000.

“There is a fantastic synergy between my family and the Winning Group, so it’s great to be able to come together with a likeminded, family business for the rest of the Supercars season, at some of the biggest races of the year," said team co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw.

“Winning Appliances and Appliances Online offer an immersive and premium shopping experience. As Australia’s leading appliance retailer, their business foundations are something that resonate with us all.

“We as a team cannot thank John Winning, and the entire Winning Group enough for their commitment and support. We will be doing everything we can to ensure it’s not only a winning partnership off the track, but on it as well.

“We really appreciate the support of Mobil 1 who stepped up in Auckland, their support over the last 26 years is unquestionable, but we are also really excited to welcome a new partner in the Winning Group into our family.”

Walkinshaw Andretti United Bathurst livery

Walkinshaw Andretti United Bathurst livery

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Next article
Supercar takes on 200 km/h drone

Previous article

Supercar takes on 200 km/h drone
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney , Scott Pye
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 1 Starts in
5 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
18:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
21:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
00:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
20:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
01:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
02:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
20:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: 22-race F1 calendar will lead to divorces

2
Formula 1

F1 takes cool stance towards new team interest for 2021

3
Formula 1

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia

4
Formula 1

Explained: How McLaren and Mercedes got back together

5
Formula 1

McLaren didn't consider Ferrari or own engine for 2021

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

New major backer for Walkinshaw Supercars squad
VASC

New major backer for Walkinshaw Supercars squad

Supercar takes on 200 km/h drone
VASC

Supercar takes on 200 km/h drone

Lowndes nominated for prestigious 'Don' award
VASC

Lowndes nominated for prestigious 'Don' award

Waters, Monster re-sign with Tickford Supercars squad
VASC

Waters, Monster re-sign with Tickford Supercars squad

Rossi crash ends Walkinshaw Bathurst wildcard test
VASC

Rossi crash ends Walkinshaw Bathurst wildcard test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.