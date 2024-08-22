All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Supercars

Courtney: Supercars retirement announcement "accidental"

Veteran Supercars driver "let [his] guard down" when talking about upcoming move into real estate

Phil Branagan
Upd:
James Courtney, Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT

Supercars racer James Courtney has revealed he did not mean to announce his impending retirement from motor racing in the manner that he did.

The 2010 Supercars champion was appearing on a local Gold Coast news bulletin to talk about his upcoming career in real estate when he revealed his intention to step aside from racing at the end of next season.

It looked like a plug for the agency he was joining, in a part of Australia noted for its opportunities in the real estate sector.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, the 44-year-old admitted his comments were “100% accidental”.

“I was talking about real estate and I let my guard down,” said Courtney, a Supercars mainstay since 2006 who has made 572 career starts to date.

“I was not even thinking about motor racing. It was nothing to do with racing.”

James Courtney, Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT

James Courtney, Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang GT

Photo by: Edge Photographics

The Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang driver did not think much about it until the day after the news bulletin was broadcast, when his phone chimed with a text from long-time manager and mentor, Alan Gow.

“The next morning I woke up to a very pleasant message from Gow,” related Courtney.

“It was 'Why did you retire on TV last night, you d***head?' I wrote to him and explained that I did not retire, I just did an interview about the real estate stuff, building up that side for the afterlife.

“He replied, 'Have you even watched the video?' I watched it and thought, 'Oh God!'

“I replied, 'Don't worry, no one will pick it up'. So he went to sleep and the next morning, he sent me about a thousand articles and said, 'It's even in Autosport!'

“It was 100% a mistake. It was always going to be about the planning, but I let it out on a local story about real estate. But if anyone is looking [for real estate], I am your man...”

Courtney has a best result of sixth so far this season, registered at Perth in May, having joined BRT from Tickford Racing.

The most recent of his 15 wins in the category came at Adelaide in 2016 with the Walkinshaw Racing Team.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Supercars Tasmania: Waters wins race two, Randle and Feeney collide

Top Comments

More from
Phil Branagan
Supercars Tasmania: Waters wins race two, Randle and Feeney collide

Supercars Tasmania: Waters wins race two, Randle and Feeney collide

Supercars
Tasmania SuperSprint
Supercars Tasmania: Waters wins race two, Randle and Feeney collide
Supercars Tasmania: Percat beats Mostert, Feeney to win opener

Supercars Tasmania: Percat beats Mostert, Feeney to win opener

Supercars
Tasmania SuperSprint
Supercars Tasmania: Percat beats Mostert, Feeney to win opener
Why Brown would make Australia's Olympic fast four

Why Brown would make Australia's Olympic fast four

Supercars
Why Brown would make Australia's Olympic fast four
James Courtney
More from
James Courtney
Supercars champion Courtney to retire from series after 2025 campaign

Supercars champion Courtney to retire from series after 2025 campaign

Supercars
Sydney SuperNight
Supercars champion Courtney to retire from series after 2025 campaign
BRT recruits Courtney, Love for expanded 2024 Supercars programme

BRT recruits Courtney, Love for expanded 2024 Supercars programme

Supercars
BRT recruits Courtney, Love for expanded 2024 Supercars programme
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

NASCAR slams Denny Hamlin with points penalties for engine violation

NASCAR slams Denny Hamlin with points penalties for engine violation

NAS NASCAR Cup
NASCAR slams Denny Hamlin with points penalties for engine violation
Juncos Hollinger wants Romain Grosjean to stay for 2025, but he has other offers

Juncos Hollinger wants Romain Grosjean to stay for 2025, but he has other offers

Indy IndyCar
Juncos Hollinger wants Romain Grosjean to stay for 2025, but he has other offers
RCR's best shot to regain Dillon's NASCAR playoff spot? Win again

RCR's best shot to regain Dillon's NASCAR playoff spot? Win again

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
RCR's best shot to regain Dillon's NASCAR playoff spot? Win again
"Tough" for Hamilton to wait until 2025 to work with new F1 race engineer

"Tough" for Hamilton to wait until 2025 to work with new F1 race engineer

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
"Tough" for Hamilton to wait until 2025 to work with new F1 race engineer

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global