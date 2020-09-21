Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Check out the full entry list for final round of the Supercars season, the 2020 Bathurst 1000.
The full field has now been set for this year's running of the Great Race, the only remaining question mark hanging over the wildcard entry from Garry Rogers Motorsport.
News that Motorsport Australia won't grant Nathan Herne a Superlicence exemption has left both his and Tyler Everingham's spot on the grid in doubt. GRM has signalled its intention to appeal Motorsport Australia's decision, and is unlikely to compete at all if unsuccessful.
From the 24 regular entries, just four pairings are the same as last year – both Triple Eight Holdens (Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes and Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander), The #15 Kelly Mustang (Rick Kelly/Dale Wood) and the #12 Penske Ford (Fabian Coulthard/Tony D'Alberto).
There are some reunions in the field, though, such as Macauley Jones and Tim Blanchard (10th in 2016) and Lee Holdsworth and Michael Caruso (DNF in 2008, third in 2009).
Missing from the field is reigning winner Alex Premat, who was set to join Tickford Racing for the Great Race after being replaced by Tim Slade at DJR Team Penske, only for pandemic-related travel restrictions to leave him stranded in the US.
It's the first time a reigning winner will miss the race since Paul Morris in 2015.
The 2020 Bathurst 1000 will take place between October 15-18.
|Team
|Driver #1
|Driver #2
|Car
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Bryce Fullwood
|Kurt Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Chaz Mostert
|Warren Luff
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Jack Smith
|Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Nick Percat
|Thomas Randle
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Jordan Boys
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Tickford Racing
|Lee Holdsworth
|Michael Caruso
|Ford Mustang GT
|Tickford Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|Tickford Racing
|James Courtney
|Broc Feeney
|Ford Mustang GT
|Tickford Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|Kelly Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dylan O'Keeffe
|Ford Mustang GT
|Kelly Racing
|Rick Kelly
|Dale Wood
|Ford Mustang GT
|Erebus Motorsport
|David Reynolds
|Will Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Erebus Motorsport
|Anton De Pasquale
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DJR Team Penske
|Fabian Coulthard
|Tony D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|DJR Team Penske
|Scott McLaughlin
|Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang GT
|Team 18
|Mark Winterbottom
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Team 18
|Scott Pye
|Dean Fiore
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Team Sydney
|Alex Davison
|Jonathon Webb
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Team Sydney
|Chris Pither
|Steve Owen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Matt Stone Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Matt Stone Racing
|Garry Jacobson
|David Russell
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Jamie Whincup
|Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Tyler Everingham
|Nathan Herne (TBC)
|Holden Commodore ZB
