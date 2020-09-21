The full field has now been set for this year's running of the Great Race, the only remaining question mark hanging over the wildcard entry from Garry Rogers Motorsport.

News that Motorsport Australia won't grant Nathan Herne a Superlicence exemption has left both his and Tyler Everingham's spot on the grid in doubt. GRM has signalled its intention to appeal Motorsport Australia's decision, and is unlikely to compete at all if unsuccessful.

From the 24 regular entries, just four pairings are the same as last year – both Triple Eight Holdens (Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes and Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander), The #15 Kelly Mustang (Rick Kelly/Dale Wood) and the #12 Penske Ford (Fabian Coulthard/Tony D'Alberto).

There are some reunions in the field, though, such as Macauley Jones and Tim Blanchard (10th in 2016) and Lee Holdsworth and Michael Caruso (DNF in 2008, third in 2009).

Missing from the field is reigning winner Alex Premat, who was set to join Tickford Racing for the Great Race after being replaced by Tim Slade at DJR Team Penske, only for pandemic-related travel restrictions to leave him stranded in the US.

It's the first time a reigning winner will miss the race since Paul Morris in 2015.

The 2020 Bathurst 1000 will take place between October 15-18.

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list