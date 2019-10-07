Reynolds makes Bathurst 1000 seat sacrifice

Ahead of Reynolds and Youlden's third Great Race tilt together, Erebus has tweaked the cockpit in the #9 Holden to better suit Youlden's longer frame.

Both the seat position and the pedal box have been changed, requiring primary driver Reynolds to run a seat insert.

The new set-up was trialled at the team's pre-Bathurst test at Winton last week.

"Normally what happens is we run my seat, and he's in a super compromised position," Reynolds told the Below the Bonnet podcast.

"He's quite a big fella, I'm a little fella.

"The way he brakes the car, he couldn't do it the best. So we've made a new seat and I've had to make an insert, we've moved the pedals around for him.

"So he's real comfortable and I'm super uncomfortable! I'm not super uncomfortable, but i'm not 100 per cent."

Despite having to make a small sacrifice himself, Reynolds is confident the change will pay off based on Youlden's pace during testing.

"He did a good job. He hasn't driven the car much this year and he jumped in and he wasn't far off me," Reynolds said.

"Three-tenths, maybe, which is probably the closest he's ever been to me on a test day."

Following the Winton hit-out Youlden said the changes were an improvement on previous years, and that he's more "comfortable and confident" than ever before.

“It’s the happiest I have ever been heading into Bathurst,” he said.

“We spent a lot of time working on driver comforts, and although there is always compromise, it’s a lot better.

“We are approaching Bathurst the same as we always have, but getting these things right is more important because we don’t have a second chance like we have had before.

“We went through a lot of things [at the test] and ticked a lot of boxes. I feel the most comfortable and most confident I have heading into the enduros."

Reynolds and Youlden have a spectacular record together at Mount Panorama, combining to take a fairytale win for the Erebus squad back in 2017.

They dominated much of last year's race too, but were denied back-to-back victories when Reynolds suffered severe leg cramps during his final stint in the car.

The Bathurst 1000 preview episode of Below the Bonnet is available right now.