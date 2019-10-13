Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 results provisional until team orders hearing

By:
Oct 13, 2019, 9:53 PM

The results of the 2019 Bathurst 1000 will remain provisional until DJR Team Penske's hearing over a team orders charge next week.

DJRTP is set to face a hearing on the Gold Coast next week over the breach, sparked by a request to Fabian Coulthard to slow down behind a Safety Car late in the race.

Motorsport.com understands the possible sanctions are a fine or a loss of teams' championship points.

While it's not set to affect Scott McLaughlin's win, the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport has confirmed the results of yesterday's race will remain provisional until the hearing.

"After the race the stewards determined to conduct an inquiry into the incident on Laps 134-135 during the Safety Car deployment when the gap between cars #17 and #12 increased significantly to the disadvantage of all cars behind car #12 because they were concerned that the incident may have been the result of Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd having issued an instruction to the driver of car #12 to slow and create an unwarranted large gap between cars #17 and car #12 for tactical reasons," read a CAMS statement.

"Rule D24.1 prohibits team orders and provides that an instruction to a driver or team member, either verbal or otherwise the effect of which may interfere with a race result is a team order.

"After the race director announced the pit-lane drive-through penalty on car #12, the stewards noted on broadcast footage an interview by a Supercars Media commentator of the authorised representative of Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd, Mr [Ryan] Story, during which Mr Story was invited to explain the reason why the gap between cars #17 and #12 had been so large and whether it was the result of a ‘plan’.

"While denying that suggestion, the response of Mr Story and the extraordinary increase in the gap between cars #17 and #12 during the SC deployment caused the stewards to hold concerns that Rule D24.1 may have been breached.

"Following the race the stewards summonsed the authorised representative of Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd, the Driver of Car #12 and Car #12’s engineer to a Hearing and requested that the DRD obtain a recording of the radio communications between car #12 and car #12’s engineer during the SC deployment.

"That hearing commenced at 2000hrs on Sunday 13 October. After interviewing Mr Story, the driver of car #12 and car #12’s engineer, and reviewing Hawk Eye footage of the incident, including in-car footage from car #12, the interview of Mr Story and Supercars telemetry data for car #12, the Stewards, while making no findings, determined that the evidence was sufficient to call upon Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd to answer whether it breached Rule D24.1 and recommended to the DRD that he consider laying a charge of a breach of that rule.

"The DRD having determined to lay such a charge, and the authorised representative of Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd having explained that he required an opportunity gather and present evidence in defence of that charge and the DRD having sought an opportunity to secure further evidence, the Stewards closed the inquiry at 2210hrs.

"The charge will be heard by a panel of stewards prior to the commencement of track activities at the forthcoming Gold Coast 600.

"In the circumstances, the classifications for Race 25 remain provisional.

The stewards re-iterate that no findings have been made against Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd at this stage and the driver of car #12 is not accused of any breach of the rules beyond the breach of Rule D10.2.2.3 for which a pit-lane drive-through penalty was issued during the race and was served."

Next article
Penske charged with Bathurst team orders breach

Previous article

Penske charged with Bathurst team orders breach
Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Fabian Coulthard
Teams DJR Team Penske
