Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Albert Park / Race report

Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins, McLaughlin crashes pre-race

shares
comments
Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins, McLaughlin crashes pre-race
By:
1h ago

Chaz Mostert won a wild third Supercars race at Albert Park that saw title contenders Scott McLaughlin and Cam Waters crash on the warm-up lap.

The front row was wiped out by a bizarre warm-up lap clash, with neither points leader McLaughlin or Waters making the start thanks to the damage.

McLaughlin – starting from pole and looking for a fifth-consecutive win – was smashed in the right-rear by Waters, who thought he'd been sighted by the Kiwi while trying to get past.

The shunt left the front row free and gave the Brad Jones Racing Holdens of Tim Slade and Nick Percat clean air on the run to Turn 1.

The drama didn't stop there. Jamie Whincup split the BJR cars on the run to Turn 1, before taking the lead from Slade later in the lap. In the process of losing the lead Slade also managed to run Percat off the road, dumping him back to seventh.

As the first stint wore on Whincup eased away at the front, as Slade found himself with mirrors full of Mostert.

On Lap 10 Mostert decided to try the undercut on Slade and made his stop.

Whincup followed suit a lap later with a 3.5s lead, while Slade opted to stay out until Lap 13.

Pitting that lap before Whincup helped Mostert close up on the effective leader as the second stint kicked off, and on Lap 14 the Tickford driver slid past the Red Bull Holden to take over at the front.

Slade, meanwhile, resumed around 6s behind the new leader on those younger tyres.

There was a scare for Mostert in the form of a Lap 20 Safety Car, called to retrieve a wheel that parted ways with Shane van Gisbergen's Red Bull Holden.

That gave Slade a sniff on his better rubber, however a sluggish Lap 22 restart for Whincup allowed Mostert to break away, setting up a 1.2s win.

"I really love this track and the boys gave me a great car," Mostert said.

"I really used the warm tyre [after the stop] to my advantage. I knew [Whincup] was still trying to get it up.

"I was just one lap in front of him where my tyre was at, so I really picked the best spot that I could, just got him... and like the first stint behind Sladey and J-Dub, the car in front is the quicker one.

"I was really happy to get the pass done and get the win for the boys."

Whincup held on to second, with Slade, David Reynolds and Fabian Coulthard not far behind.

Scott Pye came home sixth ahead of Will Davison and James Courtney, Percat finished ninth after that early bump from Slade, and Andre Heimgartner led the way for Nissan in 10th.

Van Gisbergen's miserable weekend continued with a 22nd place finish thanks to that lost wheel five laps from the end.

Following yesterday's engine failure, the Kiwi looked set to make up some points after running an overcut strategy and finding himself at the back end of the Top 10 with good tyre condition for the run home.

However that was undone by the rogue right-rear, which required a pair of trips through the lane before he limped to the end.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 55 Australia Chaz Mostert  Ford Mustang GT  
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1.211
3 14 Australia Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1.908
4 9 Australia David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 2.388
5 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard  Ford Mustang GT 3.641
6 2 Australia Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 4.895
7 23 Australia Will Davison  Ford Mustang GT 5.270
8 22 Australia James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 8.658
9 8 Australia Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 9.493
10 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima L33 9.982
11 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 10.304
12 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth  Ford Mustang GT 10.685
13 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom  Holden Commodore ZB 10.853
14 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood  Holden Commodore ZB 11.371
15 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 12.233
16 15 Australia Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima L33 12.577
17 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway  Holden Commodore ZB 12.910
18 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima L33 12.928
19 34 Australia James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 13.693
20 3 Garry Jacobson  Nissan Altima L33 16.147
21 21 Australia Macauley Jones  Holden Commodore ZB 16.750
22 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 2 Laps
  17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin  Ford Mustang GT 25 Laps
  6 Australia Cameron Waters  Ford Mustang GT 25 Laps
Next article
McLaughlin, Waters embroiled in bizarre warm-up lap clash

Previous article

McLaughlin, Waters embroiled in bizarre warm-up lap clash

Next article

Holdsworth slams "imbecile" Stanaway after heated exchange

Holdsworth slams "imbecile" Stanaway after heated exchange
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Albert Park
Drivers Chaz Mostert
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Australian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row lock-out Australian GP
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Australian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row lock-out

3h ago
Marko: Red Bull owes Gasly an apology for Article
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull owes Gasly an apology for "stupid mistake"

Surprised Vettel says Ferrari Article
Formula 1

Surprised Vettel says Ferrari "should be better than this"

Latest videos
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019

News in depth
Holdsworth slams
Supercars

Holdsworth slams "imbecile" Stanaway after heated exchange

Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins, McLaughlin crashes pre-race
Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: Mostert wins, McLaughlin crashes pre-race

McLaughlin, Waters embroiled in bizarre warm-up lap clash
Supercars

McLaughlin, Waters embroiled in bizarre warm-up lap clash

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.