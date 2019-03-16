Holdsworth slams "imbecile" Stanaway after heated exchange

The pair had run-ins in both the second and third races at the Australian Grand Prix, ultimately resulting in Holdsworth storming down to Stanaway's garage after this evening's hit-out to confront the Kiwi.

The Tickford driver then lashed out on TV, calling Stanaway an "imbecile" and claiming he has "rocks in his head".

“I got him through [Turn 3], came out of three and he belted me; just obviously rolled off the brake to get me," said Holdsworth.

"Same into [Turn 5] and it’s a quick corner, and nearly put me in the wall there again.

"I don’t know whether he’s getting back at me or the team, but obviously he’s just an imbecile. Absolute imbecile.

"He tries to drive me into the fence every time he gets to me. I like a bit of fair racing and a bit of rubbing and touching, [but] it’s just ridiculous.

"The guy’s going to freaking hurt someone. He’s got rocks in his head."

Stanaway admitted he'd been forceful during this evening's race, but was unapologetic, citing three other run-ins with Holdsworth throughout the day.

"There was a couple of cars passing him in the race earlier today, so I tacked on to the back of them to follow them through," he told Motorsport.com.

"He turned in on me, hit my rim and damaged my rim. We were lucky to finish that race because the tyre nearly came off the rim.

"Later that race he just fed me off the track at Turn 13.

"Then, Lap 1 in the evening race he did the same thing; fed me off at Turn 13 and bent my steering. That's three times in one day that he's affected my race.

"So when I got near him I wasn't too kind to him. But I didn't do it for no reason. It wasn't like he'd done nothing to affect my race.

"I have every right to be angry too, I'm obviously just better at controlling my emotions when I get my race ruined.

"I just don't understand it, but anyway... I'm not going to lose too much sleep over it."