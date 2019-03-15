Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Albert Park / Qualifying report

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin, Mostert split remaining poles

shares
comments
Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin, Mostert split remaining poles
By:
1h ago

Scott McLaughlin and Chaz Mostert have secured the Supercars pole positions on offer for Races 3 and 4 at Albert Park.

Just like yesterday, McLaughlin made a blinding start to the pair of 10-minute sessions.

The reigning champion fired out a 1m53.999s on his first run, leaving him half a second clear of the rest of the field led by Cam Waters, the two Mustang drivers locking out the front row for Race 3.

Tim Slade was the best of the Holdens in third having been one of the few drivers to opt for two runs, his late improvement pushing teammate Nick Percat to the outside of the second row.

Fabian Coulthard and Jamie Whincup were behind the Brad Jones Racing pair, followed by Chaz Mostert, Anton De Pasquale, David Reynolds and James Courtney.

Shane van Gisbergen also opted for two runs after going just 13th quickest on his first, however a mistake at Turn 15 meant he was unable to improve on his second.

McLaughlin's run of poles was finally broken in the session to determine the Race 4 grid, Mostert choosing to run right at the end of the 10 minutes and storming to top spot with a 1m54.278s.

That dropped McLaughlin to second, just 0.08s separating the pair, while Whincup and Waters were third and fourth quickest respectively.

Van Gisbergen enjoyed a better showing in the second session, ending up fifth thanks to a second run, followed by Will Davison, Mark Winterbottom, Coulthard and Slade.

Lee Holdsworth rounded out the Top 10, putting all six Mustangs on the grid inside the first five rows of the grid.

"The first sector I lost a chunk of time there. I just went that little bit too deep and it just locked the front into Turn 3,” McLaughlin said of the second session.

“I tried to rescue it but then it carried too much speed through, so I was wide on exit.

“You lose a chunk and then, because it’s such a flowy track, you’re trying to get back into your rhythm the whole time.

“It’s the hardest qualifying of the year I feel, because it’s just one lap. It would have been cool to go four-up, but congrats to Chaz and his team.”

Mostert added: “We’re starting two races this weekend where the points don’t matter so much at the pointy end, but we’ve got some work to do in the longer races."

“The car has felt pretty good here through the weekend, it’s just a bad credit to me, I just haven’t been consistent, just making small little errors.

“When you have to put it all on the line in one lap it can really cost you in qualifying.

“Hopefully we can find a groove and come through in those longer races and capitalise on the ones we’re starting at the front.”

Qualifying 3 results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin  Ford Mustang GT 1'53.9990  
2 6 Australia Cameron Waters  Ford Mustang GT 1'54.5214 0.5224
3 14 Australia Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.5883 0.5893
4 8 Australia Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.6145 0.6155
5 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard  Ford Mustang GT 1'54.6356 0.6366
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.6426 0.6436
7 55 Australia Chaz Mostert  Ford Mustang GT 1'54.6526 0.6536
8 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.7679 0.7689
9 9 Australia David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.7876 0.7886
10 22 Australia James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.9721 0.9731
11 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.0520 1.0530
12 23 Australia Will Davison  Ford Mustang GT 1'55.0745 1.0755
13 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.1722 1.1732
14 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth  Ford Mustang GT 1'55.2191 1.2201
15 34 Australia James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.2763 1.2773
16 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.3268 1.3278
17 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima L33 1'55.4065 1.4075
18 2 Australia Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.5361 1.5371
19 15 Australia Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima L33 1'55.7205 1.7215
20 3 Garry Jacobson  Nissan Altima L33 1'55.8368 1.8378
21 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.8597 1.8607
22 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.9853 1.9863
23 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima L33 1'56.1160 2.1170
24 21 Australia Macauley Jones  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.2222 2.2232

Qualifying 4 Results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 55 Australia Chaz Mostert  Ford Mustang GT 1'54.2783  
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin  Ford Mustang GT 1'54.3655 0.0872
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.6318 0.3535
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters  Ford Mustang GT 1'54.6870 0.4087
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.7325 0.4542
6 23 Australia Will Davison  Ford Mustang GT 1'54.7485 0.4702
7 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.7862 0.5079
8 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard  Ford Mustang GT 1'54.8054 0.5271
9 14 Australia Tim Slade  Holden Commodore ZB 1'54.8225 0.5442
10 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth  Ford Mustang GT 1'54.8880 0.6097
11 22 Australia James Courtney  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.1231 0.8448
12 9 Australia David Reynolds  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.1259 0.8476
13 8 Australia Nick Percat  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.1850 0.9067
14 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.2819 1.0036
15 2 Australia Scott Pye  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.3054 1.0271
16 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.5176 1.2393
17 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway  Holden Commodore ZB 1'55.5585 1.2802
18 15 Australia Rick Kelly  Nissan Altima L33 1'55.6003 1.3220
19 3 Garry Jacobson  Nissan Altima L33 1'55.8245 1.5462
20 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro  Nissan Altima L33 1'56.1404 1.8621
21 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.2236 1.9453
22 21 Australia Macauley Jones  Holden Commodore ZB 1'56.4680 2.1897
23 34 Australia James Golding  Holden Commodore ZB 1'57.8093 3.5310
24 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner  Nissan Altima L33 1'59.8343 5.5560
Next article
Boost boss remorseless after Tander ousting

Previous article

Boost boss remorseless after Tander ousting
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Albert Park
Drivers Scott McLaughlin , Chaz Mostert
Teams Tickford Racing , DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1 Australian GP
Formula 1 / Practice report

Australian GP: Hamilton beats Vettel by 0.038s in FP1

2h ago
Live: Follow Australian GP practice as it happens Article
Formula 1

Live: Follow Australian GP practice as it happens

Mustang drivers slam 'bulls**t' Supercars parity claims Article
Supercars

Mustang drivers slam 'bulls**t' Supercars parity claims

Latest videos
Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mar 13, 2019
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019

News in depth
Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin, Mostert split remaining poles
Supercars

Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin, Mostert split remaining poles

Boost boss remorseless after Tander ousting
Supercars

Boost boss remorseless after Tander ousting

Mustang drivers slam 'bulls**t' Supercars parity claims
Supercars

Mustang drivers slam 'bulls**t' Supercars parity claims

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.