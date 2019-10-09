The full 2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list

The field for the 2019 Great Race has been bolstered by a pair of wildcard entries, with a Walkinshaw Andretti United car for Alexander Rossi/James Hinchliffe, and a Kostecki Brothers Racing Holden for cousins Brodie and Jake Kostecki.

Rossi will become the third Indy 500 winner to also have a Bathurst 1000 start to his name, along with Johnny Rutherford (1977) and Will Power (2002).

Both Rossi and Hinchliffe are among six Bathurst 1000 rookies in the field, joined by the two Kosteckis, Thomas Randle and Jack Smith.

Twelve of the driver pairings are brand new for this year, while 12 others carry over from 2018.

There are also two reunions in the field. Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup will join forces for the first time since 2009 (and a fifth time in total).

Mark Winterbottom and Steve Richards, meanwhile, will combine for a seventh campaign in total and a first since winning back in 2013.

2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list