The full 2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Check out the full 26-car entry list for the 2019 Bathurst 1000.
The field for the 2019 Great Race has been bolstered by a pair of wildcard entries, with a Walkinshaw Andretti United car for Alexander Rossi/James Hinchliffe, and a Kostecki Brothers Racing Holden for cousins Brodie and Jake Kostecki.
Rossi will become the third Indy 500 winner to also have a Bathurst 1000 start to his name, along with Johnny Rutherford (1977) and Will Power (2002).
Both Rossi and Hinchliffe are among six Bathurst 1000 rookies in the field, joined by the two Kosteckis, Thomas Randle and Jack Smith.
Twelve of the driver pairings are brand new for this year, while 12 others carry over from 2018.
There are also two reunions in the field. Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup will join forces for the first time since 2009 (and a fifth time in total).
Mark Winterbottom and Steve Richards, meanwhile, will combine for a seventh campaign in total and a first since winning back in 2013.
2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list
|#
|Team
|Make
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden
|Scott Pye
|Warren Luff
|3
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Garry Jacobson
|Dean Fiore
|5
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Lee Holdsworth
|Thomas Randle
|6
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Cameron Waters
|Michael Caruso
|7
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Andre Heimgartner
|Bryce Fullwood
|8
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden
|Nick Percat
|Tim Blanchard
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Holden
|David Reynolds
|Luke Youlden
|12
|DJR Team Penske
|Ford
|Fabian Coulthard
|Tony D'Alberto
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden
|Tim Slade
|Ash Walsh
|15
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Rick Kelly
|Dale Wood
|17
|DJR Team Penske
|Ford
|Scott McLaughlin
|Alex Premat
|18
|Team 18
|Holden
|Mark Winterbottom
|Steven Richards
|19
|Tekno Autosports
|Holden
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jonathon Webb
|21
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden
|Macauley Jones
|Dean Canto
|22
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden
|James Courtney
|Jack Perkins
|23
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|27
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden
|Alexander Rossi
|James Hinchliffe
|33
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Holden
|Richie Stanaway
|Chris Pither
|34
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Holden
|James Golding
|Richard Muscat
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden
|Todd Hazelwood
|Jake Smith
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Chaz Mostert
|James Moffat
|56
|Kostecki Brothers Racing
|Holden
|Brodie Kostecki
|Jack Kostecki
|78
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Simona De Silvestro
|Alex Rullo
|97
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Garth Tander
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Holden
|Anton De Pasquale
|Will Brown
|888
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden
|Jamie Whincup
|Craig Lowndes
The full 2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|Wed 9 Oct
|
09:55
09:55
|
|Practice 2
|Thu 10 Oct
|
12:45
12:45
|
|Practice 3
|Thu 10 Oct
|
15:50
15:50
|
|Practice 4
|Fri 11 Oct
|
11:05
11:05
|
|Qualifying
|Fri 11 Oct
|
16:00
16:00
|
|Shootout
|Sat 12 Oct
|
17:05
17:05
|
|Race
|Sun 13 Oct
|
11:30
11:30
|
