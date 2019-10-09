Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

The full 2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list

The full 2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list
By:
Oct 9, 2019, 1:18 AM

Check out the full 26-car entry list for the 2019 Bathurst 1000.

The field for the 2019 Great Race has been bolstered by a pair of wildcard entries, with a Walkinshaw Andretti United car for Alexander Rossi/James Hinchliffe, and a Kostecki Brothers Racing Holden for cousins Brodie and Jake Kostecki.

Rossi will become the third Indy 500 winner to also have a Bathurst 1000 start to his name, along with Johnny Rutherford (1977) and Will Power (2002).

Both Rossi and Hinchliffe are among six Bathurst 1000 rookies in the field, joined by the two Kosteckis, Thomas Randle and Jack Smith.

Twelve of the driver pairings are brand new for this year, while 12 others carry over from 2018.

There are also two reunions in the field. Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup will join forces for the first time since 2009 (and a fifth time in total).

Mark Winterbottom and Steve Richards, meanwhile, will combine for a seventh campaign in total and a first since winning back in 2013.

2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list

# Team Make Driver Co-Driver
2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden  Scott Pye Warren Luff
3 Kelly Racing Nissan Garry Jacobson Dean Fiore
5 Tickford Racing Ford Lee Holdsworth Thomas Randle
6 Tickford Racing Ford Cameron Waters Michael Caruso
7 Kelly Racing Nissan Andre Heimgartner Bryce Fullwood
8 Brad Jones Racing Holden Nick Percat Tim Blanchard
9 Erebus Motorsport Holden David Reynolds Luke Youlden
12 DJR Team Penske Ford Fabian Coulthard Tony D'Alberto
14 Brad Jones Racing Holden Tim Slade Ash Walsh
15 Kelly Racing Nissan Rick Kelly Dale Wood
17 DJR Team Penske Ford Scott McLaughlin Alex Premat
18 Team 18 Holden Mark Winterbottom Steven Richards
19 Tekno Autosports Holden Jack Le Brocq Jonathon Webb
21 Brad Jones Racing Holden Macauley Jones Dean Canto
22 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden James Courtney Jack Perkins
23 Tickford Racing Ford Will Davison Alex Davison
27 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Alexander Rossi James Hinchliffe
33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden Richie Stanaway Chris Pither
34 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden James Golding Richard Muscat
35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Todd Hazelwood Jake Smith
55 Tickford Racing Ford Chaz Mostert James Moffat
56 Kostecki Brothers Racing Holden Brodie Kostecki Jack Kostecki
78 Kelly Racing Nissan Simona De Silvestro Alex Rullo
97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander
99 Erebus Motorsport Holden Anton De Pasquale Will Brown
888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes
Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
09:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
12:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
15:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
11:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
16:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
17:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
11:30
11:30
