Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford confirms Randle for Supercars enduros

Tickford confirms Randle for Supercars enduros
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 10:10 PM

Tickford Racing has finally confirmed that Thomas Randle will partner Lee Holdsworth at this year's long-distance Supercars races.

The team's Super2 star has long been linked to the seat alongside Holdsworth, Motorsport.com having first reported that he was set for the drive back in January.

However it's only now been formally confirmed, the team announcing the deal off the back of Randle's main series debut as a wildcard at The Bend.

“I’m extremely happy to join Tickford Racing and Lee for the enduros this year,” said Randle.

“Having been around the world trying to forge a racing career, I came back to Australia with the goal of being a Supercars driver. So I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to race with Lee and The Bottle-O Racing Team at some of the biggest races in Australia.”

Tickford boss Tim Edwards added: “Tom impressed us from the word go last year, so we’re very excited to have him joining our main game team for the Enduro Cup.

“Coming from a largely single-seater background, he had a very steep learning curve, but he’s handled it extremely well.

"He’s been competitive from day one, and he’s only gotten better since, which is indicative of his talent and work ethic.

"We’ve had a lot of success with our Super2 programme over the years, guys like Cam [Waters] and Chaz [Mostert] are evidence of that.

"This is the next step in Tom’s development and we’re looking forward to seeing him in The Bottle-O Mustang.”

Randle impressed across The Bend weekend, running consistently in the Top 10 during Friday practice before grabbing a pair of 17th place finishes in the two races.

Supercars enduro entry list

# Team Make Driver Co-Driver
2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden  Scott Pye Warren Luff
3 Kelly Racing Nissan Garry Jacobson Dean Fiore
5 Tickford Racing Ford Lee Holdsworth Thomas Randle
6 Tickford Racing Ford Cameron Waters Michael Caruso
7 Kelly Racing Nissan Andre Heimgartner Bryce Fullwood
8 Brad Jones Racing Holden Nick Percat Tim Blanchard
9 Erebus Motorsport Holden David Reynolds Luke Youlden
12 DJR Team Penske Ford Fabian Coulthard Tony D'Alberto
14 Brad Jones Racing Holden Tim Slade Ash Walsh
15 Kelly Racing Nissan Rick Kelly Dale Wood
17 DJR Team Penske Ford Scott McLaughlin Alex Premat
18 Team 18 Holden Mark Winterbottom Steven Richards
19 Tekno Autosports Holden Jack Le Brocq Jonathon Webb*
21 Brad Jones Racing Holden Macauley Jones Dean Canto
22 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden James Courtney Jack Perkins
23 Tickford Racing Ford Will Davison Alex Davison
27 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Alexander Rossi James Hinchliffe
33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden Richie Stanaway Chris Pither
34 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden James Golding Richard Muscat
35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Todd Hazelwood Jack Smith
55 Tickford Racing Ford Chaz Mostert James Moffat
78 Kelly Racing Nissan Simona De Silvestro Alex Rullo
88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes
97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander
99 Erebus Motorsport Holden Anton De Pasquale Will Brown
TBA Kostecki Brothers Racing Holden Brodie Kostecki Jake Kostecki

* To be confirmed

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin equals Lowndes win record

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin equals Lowndes win record
About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Thomas Randle
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
06:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
03:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
06:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
08:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
02:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
04:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
07:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

