Tickford confirms Randle for Supercars enduros

The team's Super2 star has long been linked to the seat alongside Holdsworth, Motorsport.com having first reported that he was set for the drive back in January.

However it's only now been formally confirmed, the team announcing the deal off the back of Randle's main series debut as a wildcard at The Bend.

“I’m extremely happy to join Tickford Racing and Lee for the enduros this year,” said Randle.

“Having been around the world trying to forge a racing career, I came back to Australia with the goal of being a Supercars driver. So I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to race with Lee and The Bottle-O Racing Team at some of the biggest races in Australia.”

Tickford boss Tim Edwards added: “Tom impressed us from the word go last year, so we’re very excited to have him joining our main game team for the Enduro Cup.

“Coming from a largely single-seater background, he had a very steep learning curve, but he’s handled it extremely well.

"He’s been competitive from day one, and he’s only gotten better since, which is indicative of his talent and work ethic.

"We’ve had a lot of success with our Super2 programme over the years, guys like Cam [Waters] and Chaz [Mostert] are evidence of that.

"This is the next step in Tom’s development and we’re looking forward to seeing him in The Bottle-O Mustang.”

Randle impressed across The Bend weekend, running consistently in the Top 10 during Friday practice before grabbing a pair of 17th place finishes in the two races.

Supercars enduro entry list

# Team Make Driver Co-Driver 2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Scott Pye Warren Luff 3 Kelly Racing Nissan Garry Jacobson Dean Fiore 5 Tickford Racing Ford Lee Holdsworth Thomas Randle 6 Tickford Racing Ford Cameron Waters Michael Caruso 7 Kelly Racing Nissan Andre Heimgartner Bryce Fullwood 8 Brad Jones Racing Holden Nick Percat Tim Blanchard 9 Erebus Motorsport Holden David Reynolds Luke Youlden 12 DJR Team Penske Ford Fabian Coulthard Tony D'Alberto 14 Brad Jones Racing Holden Tim Slade Ash Walsh 15 Kelly Racing Nissan Rick Kelly Dale Wood 17 DJR Team Penske Ford Scott McLaughlin Alex Premat 18 Team 18 Holden Mark Winterbottom Steven Richards 19 Tekno Autosports Holden Jack Le Brocq Jonathon Webb* 21 Brad Jones Racing Holden Macauley Jones Dean Canto 22 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden James Courtney Jack Perkins 23 Tickford Racing Ford Will Davison Alex Davison 27 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Alexander Rossi James Hinchliffe 33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden Richie Stanaway Chris Pither 34 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden James Golding Richard Muscat 35 Matt Stone Racing Holden Todd Hazelwood Jack Smith 55 Tickford Racing Ford Chaz Mostert James Moffat 78 Kelly Racing Nissan Simona De Silvestro Alex Rullo 88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes 97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander 99 Erebus Motorsport Holden Anton De Pasquale Will Brown TBA Kostecki Brothers Racing Holden Brodie Kostecki Jake Kostecki

* To be confirmed