Tickford confirms Randle for Supercars enduros
Tickford Racing has finally confirmed that Thomas Randle will partner Lee Holdsworth at this year's long-distance Supercars races.
The team's Super2 star has long been linked to the seat alongside Holdsworth, Motorsport.com having first reported that he was set for the drive back in January.
However it's only now been formally confirmed, the team announcing the deal off the back of Randle's main series debut as a wildcard at The Bend.
“I’m extremely happy to join Tickford Racing and Lee for the enduros this year,” said Randle.
“Having been around the world trying to forge a racing career, I came back to Australia with the goal of being a Supercars driver. So I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to race with Lee and The Bottle-O Racing Team at some of the biggest races in Australia.”
Tickford boss Tim Edwards added: “Tom impressed us from the word go last year, so we’re very excited to have him joining our main game team for the Enduro Cup.
“Coming from a largely single-seater background, he had a very steep learning curve, but he’s handled it extremely well.
"He’s been competitive from day one, and he’s only gotten better since, which is indicative of his talent and work ethic.
"We’ve had a lot of success with our Super2 programme over the years, guys like Cam [Waters] and Chaz [Mostert] are evidence of that.
"This is the next step in Tom’s development and we’re looking forward to seeing him in The Bottle-O Mustang.”
Randle impressed across The Bend weekend, running consistently in the Top 10 during Friday practice before grabbing a pair of 17th place finishes in the two races.
Supercars enduro entry list
|#
|Team
|Make
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden
|Scott Pye
|Warren Luff
|3
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Garry Jacobson
|Dean Fiore
|5
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Lee Holdsworth
|Thomas Randle
|6
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Cameron Waters
|Michael Caruso
|7
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Andre Heimgartner
|Bryce Fullwood
|8
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden
|Nick Percat
|Tim Blanchard
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Holden
|David Reynolds
|Luke Youlden
|12
|DJR Team Penske
|Ford
|Fabian Coulthard
|Tony D'Alberto
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden
|Tim Slade
|Ash Walsh
|15
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Rick Kelly
|Dale Wood
|17
|DJR Team Penske
|Ford
|Scott McLaughlin
|Alex Premat
|18
|Team 18
|Holden
|Mark Winterbottom
|Steven Richards
|19
|Tekno Autosports
|Holden
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jonathon Webb*
|21
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden
|Macauley Jones
|Dean Canto
|22
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden
|James Courtney
|Jack Perkins
|23
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|27
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden
|Alexander Rossi
|James Hinchliffe
|33
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Holden
|Richie Stanaway
|Chris Pither
|34
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Holden
|James Golding
|Richard Muscat
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden
|Todd Hazelwood
|Jack Smith
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Ford
|Chaz Mostert
|James Moffat
|78
|Kelly Racing
|Nissan
|Simona De Silvestro
|Alex Rullo
|88
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden
|Jamie Whincup
|Craig Lowndes
|97
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Garth Tander
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Holden
|Anton De Pasquale
|Will Brown
|TBA
|Kostecki Brothers Racing
|Holden
|Brodie Kostecki
|Jake Kostecki
* To be confirmed
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Drivers
|Thomas Randle
|Teams
|Tickford Racing
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|Practice 1
|Fri 23 Aug
|
06:40
13:10
|
|Practice 2
|Fri 23 Aug
|
09:10
15:40
|
|Practice 3
|Sat 24 Aug
|
03:30
10:00
|
|Qualifying
|Sat 24 Aug
|
06:05
12:35
|
|Race 1
|Sat 24 Aug
|
08:55
15:25
|
|Practice 4
|Sat 24 Aug
|
02:30
09:00
|
|Qualifying 2
|Sun 25 Aug
|
04:20
10:50
|
|Race 2
|Sun 25 Aug
|
07:10
13:40
|
