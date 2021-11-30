$100,000 Bathurst incentive for Erebus

Major backer Shaw and Partners has pledged a pay day of up to $100,000 through its philanthropic arm, the Shaw and Partners Foundation, to Erebus' charity partner Feel the Magic.

But Erebus will have to earn the money with its on-track performances.

The Will Brown/Jack Perkins and Brodie Kostecki/David Russell entries can each score $25,000 for making the Top 10 Shootout, and another $25,000 for finishing the Great Race inside the Top 10.

Feel the Magic is an Australian non-profit that provides early intervention grief education programmes for children aged seven to 17 who have experienced the loss of a parent, guardian or sibling.

“We are great believers in putting back into the community and we are always looking for opportunities to do so whilst having some fun,” said Shaw and Partners co-chief executive officer Earl Evans.

“This is great motivation for the Erebus team, who are already striving for that Top 10 Shootout.

“We are so pleased to partner with both Erebus and Feel the Magic this weekend and look forward to, hopefully, proudly donating to Feel the Magic, who undertake such vital work in our society.”

Feel the Magic CEO Adam Blatch added: “We feel very privileged to be a charity partner with Erebus Motorsport and are so grateful for the support they provide to Feel the Magic and the grieving kids we serve.

“What the Shaw and Partners Foundation provides to charities is remarkable and we are very grateful for the opportunity to be part of the relationship between Erebus and Shaw and Partners at this year’s Bathurst 1000.

“With the form that Erebus has at the moment, the Bathurst 1000 is set to be a fantastic stage to finish off a tremendous year for them and it is truly amazing to be part of it."

While the Bathurst 1000 week has been underway since Tuesday, the Supercars field won't hit the track for the first time until Thursday.

The Top 10 Shootout runners will be determined during qualifying on the Friday evening, while the race itself won't be decided until Sunday evening thanks to the 12:15pm start, the latest in Bathurst history.