Perkins, Russell join Erebus for Bathurst

The experienced Supercars drivers, with 26 Bathurst 1000 starts between them, will be teamed up with Erebus' rookie full-timers this October.

Perkins will partner Will Brown for the Great Race, while Russell will drive alongside Brodie Kostecki.

“Both Jack and Dave are very experienced co-drivers who we can rely on to support and guide Will and Brodie respectively,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“I’m personally very close with Jack after my six years at Perkins Engineering and it’ll be great to tackle Bathurst together in the same team.

“I was also part of Dave Russell’s first co-driver experience, and he’s always been a fast and solid co-driver."

All four drivers are in action at Winton today for the pre-season test.