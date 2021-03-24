Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst

It will mark the Supercars legend's fourth appearance in the front-wheel-drive series, after he made a trio of round starts in a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi back in 2019.

That included a race win and two second places at The Bend, while he also took pole for the season-opener at Albert Park in 2020 that went on to be cancelled.

Tander will be teamed up with series leader Chaz Mostert at the MPC Audi squad.

Liam McAdam will also join the Audi line-up, as Carrera Cup regular Duvashen Padayachee prepares for his first TCR start with the HMO Customer Racing Hyundai squad.

TCR Australia entry list – Bathurst

Car # SPONSOR/TEAM DRIVER CAR MODEL 2 MPC Moutai Racing Luke King Audi RS 3 5 Garry Rogers Motorsport Jordan Cox Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce 7 Valvoline Racing GRM Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce 9 Ashley Seward Motorsport Jay Hanson Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce 10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Lee Holdsworth Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce 11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai I30N 15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente Honda Civic Type R 17 Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 24 Mobil 1 Wall Racing John Martin Honda Civic Type R 25 MPC Bostik Racing Chaz Mostert Audi RS 3 30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai I30N 33 Lowbake Racing GRM Dylan O'Keeffe Renault Megane RS 34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat Renault Megane RS 37 MPC Astrontech Racing Chelsea Angelo Volkswagen Golf GTI 50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D'Alberto Honda Civic Type R 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 75 Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander Audi RS 3 97 LM Motorsport Liam McAdam Audi RS 3 110 Team Soutar Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R 130 HMO Customer Racing Duvashen Padayachee Hyundai i30N 333 Tilton Racing Brad Shiels Hyundai I30N