Sergio Perez opens up about mental toll of partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Sergio Perez has opened up about the mental toll of partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull, revealing he sought the help of a psychologist after the team repeatedly suggested his on-track struggles were the result of psychological issues.

The Mexican driver, who returned to the Formula 1 grid with Cadillac in 2026 following a year out from the championship, shed fresh light on his turbulent four-year stint at the Milton Keynes outfit.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Perez detailed how the pressure of facing the four-time champion in an environment entirely built around his team-mate became increasingly difficult to manage.

Explaining the unique challenge of taking the unforgiving second Red Bull seat, Perez said: "It's very tough. I think the only reason I survived there for so long was, first of all, how I built my character. So for me, it was like peanuts, and being in that position and accepting.

"I think you have to accept what position you are in, and you cannot over-push the system too much because they just break you. Also, I was completely on my own at Red Bull in terms of management.

"I felt there was not much we could do with the system. This is what you get given, and that's really it."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

When asked if he felt supported during his time at Red Bull from 2021 to the end of 2024, Perez added: "I felt supported to a certain point. The team was behind me, and Christian [Horner] and Helmut [Marko] would be happy if I won a race and so on.

"But at the end of the day, they would tell me the whole project is done for our driver, and our driver is Max. So, for me, it was clear, and I accepted that. I just tried to make the most of it."

Perez revealed that he sought the help of a psychologist when it was suggested to him by the team. "I sought outside help because they pushed me for it," he said. "At Red Bull, it was funny; every time you didn't deliver, there were some mental issues. So, I thought I was open to trying anything."

He added: "I did it because I felt like it would show the right attitude for the team and that I was willing to do anything to overcome these issues."