Damon Hill reveals the F1 career lesson he wishes he had learned earlier
Damon Hill has admitted he learned too late in his Formula 1 career how important it is for drivers to inspire and unite their teams
Damon Hill, Sky F1
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
1996 Formula 1 champion Damon Hill has admitted he realised "a little bit too late" in his career how crucial it is for a driver to actively galvanise the workforce around them.
Pointing to the likes of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel as the benchmark, Hill discussed the psychological and leadership demands placed on modern F1 drivers.
During a live recording of the Up To Speed podcast in front of an audience at the Goodwood Festival of Speed alongside Williams team principal James Vowles, Hill argued that understanding how to build a collaborative relationship with the factory is the true key to unlocking sustained on-track success.
"No racing driver should be satisfied with where they are unless they're winning," the Briton explained. "But they have to understand that occasionally you have to build something with the team because actually that's how you get to the end result.
"The team produces the car; the team will give you the equipment, and they'll give you the wherewithal to win. So, it's how you work with people as a driver."
Hill admitted that his own unique route into the championship meant he did not take the same approach.
Damon Hill
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
"I didn't fully understand that. I came into Williams as an understudy, in a way, and also someone who was a test driver, and so I didn't get the same need to galvanise a team around you and inspire the people," he continued.
"When I was with Alain Prost and Nigel [Mansell], they were the people who were doing that to me in my mind, and so I think I learned that a little bit too late. I wish I'd known that more early on because the more I hear about people like Michael [Schumacher] and various great drivers is they're brilliant at galvanising the team behind them.
"Sebastian Vettel is also like that. And I'm sure Lewis [Hamilton] has done the same when he's gone to Ferrari as well. He's made sure that they believe in him."
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