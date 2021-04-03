Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener

Cameron (GRM Peugeot) made a rapid start to the 10-lap affair, jumping Mostert off the line and storming into a two-second lead.

Cameron's pace advantage was, however, short-lived. Mostert (MPC Audi) started to eat into Cameron's lead on Lap 3 and was on the back of the Peugeot by Lap 5.

The pair then staged a tense two-lap battle for the lead, Mostert taking a look down the inside at Murrays Corner on Lap 6 and Hell Corner on Lap 7.

He tried again at The Cutting on Lap 7, Cameron handed a brief reprieve after Mostert brushed the wall.

But, having escaped damage, Mostert quickly continued his charge, barging his way into the lead down the front straight to start Lap 8.

Once in front Mostert was able to control the gap for the next three laps, his final margin over Cameron 1.1s.

"Sometimes these cars just get away from you a little bit," said Mostert of his brush with the wall. "And it's not the rear like in a normal car. I was just trying to catch him and get as close as I could across the top.

"The car was pretty quick in qualifying so it's good to be able to convert [in the race]. "Aaron is a quick young driver, he kept me honest and he was super quick over the top. I tried everything to use the strengths of my car to catch him."

Garth Tander finished a lonely third in his MPC Audi, a conservative start in what's his first TCR race since 2019 dropping him off the lead group in the opening laps. He ended up more than four seconds behind Mostert but more than two seconds ahead of ASM Alfa pair Jay Hanson and Lee Holdsworth.

John Martin was the best of the Wall Hondas in sixth ahead of Brad Shiels (Tilton Hyundai) and Luke King (ASM Audi).

Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa) put in the drive of the race to go from the back of the grid to ninth while Tony D'Alberto (Wall Honda) rounded out the Top 10.

