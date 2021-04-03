Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row

In an almost carbon copy of the weekend’s opening affair, GRM Peugeot driver Cameron made a rapid start from second on the grid to jump polesitter Mostert, building a 2.9s lead on the first lap.

But Cameron couldn’t maintain his advantage for too long, Mostert cutting the gap to half on the next lap before closing further on his Peugeot rival on the following three tours.

Unlike Race 1 where Mostert took three laps to make a move, the MPC Audi driver got the job done almost immediately this time, passing Cameron at The Chase on Lap 5.

Cameron tried to keep up with Mostert on the following tour, the two running within a second of each other, but the 28-year-old was eventually able to break away from the rest of the field.

He finally crossed the line with a three-second advantage, setting the fastest lap along the way.

Garth Tander made it two Audis from the MPC team on the podium, the four-time Bathurst 1000 champion successfully fending off the GRM Alfa Romeo of Jordan Cox.

Cox was one of the big movers of the race, gaining three places on the opening lap before reeling in John Martin (Wall Racing Honda) for fifth.

Contact with Jay Hanson (Ashley Seward Alfa), who subsequently stopped at the top of the hill, promoted him to fourth and he chased Tander hard on the last lap to elevate himself to the final podium spot.

But he ultimately couldn’t close the gap enough to make a pass, crossing the line just over a second behind him.

Martin fell away from the lead pack after being passed by Cox, finishing another six seconds in arrears, with teammate Lee Holdsworth classified just behind him in sixth after passing the Tilton Racing Hyundai of Bradley Shiels with three laps to run.

James Moffat (GRM Renault) made up nine places to finish seventh ahead of Shiels, as Michael Caruso (GRM Alfa) and Jason Bargwana (Burson Peugeot) rounded out the top 10.

2019 runner-up Tony D’Alberto suffered a problem with the shocks on his Wall Racing Honda at the start before a flat tyre forced him to make an unscheduled trip to the pits. He returned back on track but couldn’t complete enough laps to be classified, joining Hanson and Michael Clemente in the list of retirees.

