Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alesi makes Toyota GT500 debut as SUPER GT testing continues
Super GT News

SUPER GT's Mother Chassis saved as Arnage switches to 86 MC

The immediate future of the Mother Chassis in SUPER GT has been secured, with Arnage Racing announcing it will field a Toyota 86 MC in 2022.

SUPER GT's Mother Chassis saved as Arnage switches to 86 MC
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

Doubts had been swirling in the paddock about the future of the Mother Chassis concept amid fading team support for the standard Dome chassis/Nissan engine package introduced in 2015.

Just two teams ran Mother Chassis-based cars in 2021, one of which – Inging/Cars Tokai – has already announced it is abandoning its Lotus Evora MC in favour of a move to the GT300-rules Toyota GR86 this year.

While the other, Team Mach, is yet to announce its plans, Arnage committing to running a first-generation Toyota 86 guarantees at least one Mother Chassis car will be on the GT300 grid in 2022.

Sharing driving duties for Arnage across the season will be gentleman racer Masaki Kano, Ryohei Sakaguchi (who moves across from Inging) and Ryosei Yamashita, although it’s unclear if any of the trio will tackle the full season. Yokohama meanwhile stays on as tyre supplier.

#50 Arnage AMG GT3

#50 Arnage AMG GT3

Photo by: GTA

Two-time GT500 champion Masataka Yanagida shared a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Kano last year, the pair achieving a best result of 14th place at Autopolis.

However, the team’s Mercedes has since been sold off to sister outfit R’Qs Motor Sport, whose own AMG-GT3 was terminally damaged in a crash at the Kyushu track last year.

More teams firm up GT300 plans

Elsewhere on the GT300 grid, JLOC has confirmed plans to maintain a two-car presence in the GT300 class with a pair of Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evos.

The driver line-up remains unchanged, with Natsu Sakaguchi and Kosuke Matsuura remaining aboard the #87 car and Takashi Kogure and Yuya Motojima continuing at the wheel of the sister #88 machine.

Apr has also announced that Koki Saga and Yuhki Nakayama will continue as a pairing aboard its #31 Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport this year.

The team had previously revealed that it would field a solo Prius alongside a solo example of the new Toyota GR86, which is built to GT300 rules.

#60 SYNTIUM LMcorsa GR Supra GT

#60 SYNTIUM LMcorsa GR Supra GT

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Another Toyota team, LM Corsa, took the opportunity to show off a new silver livery for its GR Supra on Friday at the Osaka Auto Messe show (above). Hiroki Yoshimoto and Shunsuke Kohno remain as drivers for the #60 machine, which will also continue to use Dunlop tyres in 2022.

Confirmed SUPER GT GT300 entries so far:

GT300 (ex-JAF GT300)

Toyota GR86 x 3 - apr (car #30), Shade Racing, Inging
Subaru BRZ x 1 - R&D Sport
Toyota GR Supra x 3 - Tsuchiya Engineering, Max Racing, LM Corsa
Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport x 1 – apr (car #31)

FIA GT3

Honda NSX GT3 x 2 - ARTA, Team UpGarage
Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 x 3 - Gainer (two cars), Kondo Racing
Lexus RC F GT3 x 1 - K-Tunes Racing
Mercedes-AMG GT3 x 3 - LEON Racing, Goodsmile Racing, R'Qs Motor Sport
BMW M4 GT3 x 1 - BMW Team Studie
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 x 2 – JLOC (two cars)

Mother Chassis

Toyota 86 MC x 1 – Arnage Racing

shares
comments
Alesi makes Toyota GT500 debut as SUPER GT testing continues
Previous article

Alesi makes Toyota GT500 debut as SUPER GT testing continues
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Razgatlioglu leads Rea in Portimao WSBK pre-season test Portimao February testing
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu leads Rea in Portimao WSBK pre-season test

Alesi makes Toyota GT500 debut as SUPER GT testing continues
Super GT

Alesi makes Toyota GT500 debut as SUPER GT testing continues

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Ryohei Sakaguchi More from
Ryohei Sakaguchi
Inging "in two minds" about keeping Lotus Evora for 2022
Video Inside
Super GT

Inging "in two minds" about keeping Lotus Evora for 2022

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
Super GT

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

AAI Motorsports set to enter 3 cars in 2014 Asian Le Mans Series
ALMS

AAI Motorsports set to enter 3 cars in 2014 Asian Le Mans Series

Latest news

SUPER GT's Mother Chassis saved as Arnage switches to 86 MC
Super GT Super GT

SUPER GT's Mother Chassis saved as Arnage switches to 86 MC

Alesi makes Toyota GT500 debut as SUPER GT testing continues
Super GT Super GT

Alesi makes Toyota GT500 debut as SUPER GT testing continues

Why luckless Japanese youngster Natori deserves a break
Super Formula Super Formula

Why luckless Japanese youngster Natori deserves a break

Honda NSX Type S SUPER GT car makes public debut at Suzuka
Super GT Super GT

Honda NSX Type S SUPER GT car makes public debut at Suzuka

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.