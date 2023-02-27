Ferrari drops off SUPER GT grid as Pacific switches to Mercedes
Pacific Racing has announced that it will campaign a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in SUPER GT this season following the end of its partnership with CarGuy Racing.
Pacific, which has run Ferrari machinery in conjunction with CarGuy in SUPER GT's GT300 class for the past two seasons (pictured above), appeared on the full-season entry list released by the Japanese championship last week, but with its car model and drivers yet to be announced.
Now the squad has announced that it will run a Yokohama-shod Mercedes this season, effectively confirming that Ferrari will be absent from the SUPER GT grid for the first time since 2020.
Motoki Jinno continues to serve as team boss, while maintenance is handled by Gifu Prefecture-based Nakanihon Automotive College.
SUPER GT veteran Ryohei Sakaguchi spearheads the driver line-up for the #9 car, moving across from Arnage Racing. He previously drove for Pacific in 2015-16, when it ran McLaren and then Porsche machinery.
Sakaguchi is joined by Chinese racer Liang Jiatong, who has experience in categories such as International GT Open and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.
Shintaro Kawabata, who previously drove for the Hitotsuyama Audi squad, will serve as third driver.
Elsewhere, R'Qs Motor Sports has announced its plans for the 2023 season. Veteran duo Hisashi Wada and Masaki Jyonai continue together in the team's Arnage-run Mercedes, joined by new third driver Masaki Kano.
Kano shared the Arnage Toyota 86 Mother Chassis entry with Sakaguchi for the majority of last season.
An entry list for next month's official pre-season test at Okayama also has gentleman drivers Taiyo Ida and Yuki Tanaka listed as the line-up for Nissan squad NILZZ Racing, which had yet to announce its drivers.
Team LeMans meanwhile has ex-Super Formula Lights racer Seiya Jin listed as a third driver for the test alongside its regular pairing of Roberto Merhi and Yoshiaki Katayama aboard its Audi R8 LMS GT3.
All 42 cars entered for the season are set to take part in the test on March 11-12.
SUPER GT Okayama test GT300 entry list:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Muta Racing Inging
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Bridgestone
|
Yuui Tsutsumi
Hibiki Taira
|4
|Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|Toyota 86 MC
|Yokohama
|
Yusuke Tomibayashi
Takamitsu Matsui
|6
|Team LeMans
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Yokohama
|
Roberto Merhi
Yoshiaki Katayama
Seiya Jin
|7
|BMW Team Studie
|BMW M4 GT3
|Michelin
|
Seiji Ara
Bruno Spengler
|9
|Pacific Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Ryohei Sakaguchi
Liang Jiatong
Shintaro Kawabata
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Hironobu Yasuda
Riki Okusa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Ryuichiro Tomita
Keishi Ishikawa
Yusuke Shiotsu
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kobayashi
Shun Koide
|20
|Shade Racing
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Dunlop
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
Shinnosuke Yamada
|22
|R'Qs Motor Sports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
Masaki Kano
|25
|Hoppy Team Tsuchiya
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Togo Suganami
Seita Nonaka
|27
|Yogibo Racing
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Reimei Ito
Yugo Iwasawa
|30
|apr
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Yokohama
|
Hiroaki Nagai
Manabu Orido
Ryo Ogawa
|31
|apr
|Lexus LC500h GT
|Bridgestone
|
Koki Saga
Kazuto Kotaka
Yuki Nemoto
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Taiyo Ida
Yuki Tanaka
Yusaku Shibata
|50
|Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Yokohama
|
Igor Fraga
Yuga Furutani
Miki Koyama
|52
|Saitama Toyopet Green Brave
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
JP de Oliveira
Teppei Natori
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Dunlop
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ
|Dunlop
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|K2 R&D LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|96
|K-tunes Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Dunlop
|
Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|244
|Max Racing
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Kimiya Sato
Atsushi Miyake
|360
|Tomei Sports
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takayuki Aoki
Atsushi Tanaka
Takuya Otaki
