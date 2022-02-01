Listen to this article

Continuing its collaboration with long-time Lotus entrant Cars Tokai from last season, Inging becomes the third team to adopt the new apr-built GR86, which was revealed last month at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Hiroki Katoh is joined in the cockpit by Yuui Tsutsumi, who makes the switch from the Max Racing Toyota team and replaces Ryohei Sakaguchi. Bridgestone continues as tyre supplier for the #2 machine.

Inging revealed to Motorsport.com last year that it was considering a move away from the Lotus Evora mother chassis car, citing sponsor Advics' desire to adapt its braking systems to a new type of machine.

Its new GR86 joins previously-confirmed entries from apr, which will run one of the new cars as alongside a solo Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport, and new-for-2022 squad Shade Racing.

Inging previously ran a Toyota 86 mother chassis car in 2020 and has strong links to the brand via its title-winning Super Formula operation, which is a joint effort with Cerumo.

#2 muta Racing Lotus MC Photo by: Masahide Kamio

It remains unclear whether Lotus will continue to have a presence on the 2022 SUPER GT grid, while Inging's decision to move away from the Evora casts further doubts on the future of the series' mother chassis concept.

Inging was one of just two teams running a MC car last year along with Team Mach, which has yet to announce any plans for 2022.

SUPER GT organiser GTA has yet to publicly comment on the future of the platform, which uses as common Dome chassis and an unbranded Nissan V8 engine, amid paddock speculation of the engine supply being wound up.

Confirmed SUPER GT GT300 entries so far:

GT300 (ex-JAF GT300)

Toyota GR86 x 3 - apr (car #30), Shade Racing, Inging

Subaru BRZ x 1 - R&D Sport

Toyota GR Supra x 1 - Tsuchiya Engineering

FIA GT3

Honda NSX GT3 x 2 - ARTA, Team UpGarage

Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 x 2 - Gainer (two cars)

Lexus RC F GT3 x 1 - K-Tunes Racing

Mercedes-AMG GT3 x 3 - LEON Racing, Goodsmile Racing, R'Qs Motor Sport

BMW M4 GT3 x 1 - BMW Team Studie